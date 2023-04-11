Five former Texas A&M men’s basketball players are gearing up for the NBA playoffs that began Tuesday with the play-in tournament. The group includes Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, Danuel House of the Philadelphia 76ers, DeAndre Jordan of the Denver Nuggets, Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks and Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics.
House, Jordan, Middleton and Williams’ teams are already in the first round, while Caruso’s Bulls will face the Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks loser at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed.