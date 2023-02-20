Julius Marble posed a question to Henry Coleman while the two Texas A&M men's basketball players watched a game together Sunday.

What is the hardest environment the Aggies have played in this season?

Coleman told Marble it might just be A&M’s home court, Reed Arena.

“I think Reed’s been loud consistently,” Coleman said on Monday. “I think it’s been a hard place to play. When Reed’s packed, it’s really difficult to play in. Students are active. The fans are really engaged. Credit to the 12th Man this year.”

The propaganda to pack Reed Arena for Texas A&M men’s basketball games is palpable.

As the Aggies aim to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018, fan interest has risen since the turn of the calendar year. That piqued intrigue is coming to a head as the 25th-ranked Aggies host No. 11 Tennessee on at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Fans are clamoring to break Reed Arena’s attendance record of 14,036 against Kentucky last season and the game has been designated a “black out” as fans are requested to wear dark colors, while the Aggies will wear their black "Fightin' Texas Aggies jerseys.

“I think in past years, the student section hasn’t done as well just because of the success on the court,” said Sam Toeniskoetter, who is a senior at A&M and president of the Reed Rowdies. “This year, with how well they’ve played, especially at home with only one loss inside Reed Arena, I think that really attributes to students coming out to games.”

Through 14 home games, A&M’s average attendance is 8,750 for the 12,989-seat Reed Arena. Small crowds for early season nonconference games have skewed that mark, though. In Southeastern Conference play, A&M has averaged 10,744 fans. That mark increases to 11,795 in the five games since A&M’s spring semester began and will continue to rise since the Tennessee and Alabama games — the final two regular-season home games — are sold out pending tickets returned by the visiting teams, according to the 12th Man Foundation website, where tickets are officially sold.

The Aggies are 7-0 at home in conference play this season and 12-1 overall.

A&M’s average attendance is the highest since 2017-18 when there was an average of 9,128 fans over 16 games. That was also the last season the Aggies made the NCAA tournament and led to a Sweet 16 appearance. If the average number of fans over the last five games stays the same or increases, this year’s mark will surpass the 2017-18 total.

After last Wednesday’s win over Arkansas, A&M coach Buzz Williams said it’s becoming a hard ticket to get at Reed Arena.

“Every game it’s more intense, there’s more at stake, and I think people are realizing that,” said Kevin Cowell, a graduate student at A&M who is vice president of the Reed Rowdies. “There have been a lot of close games. Especially in the close games, I think the crowd does play a big factor in those last 2-3 minutes, crunch-time possessions where you need a bucket or a defensive stop. We’ve kind of turned it up in the end and you can really hear the crowd more.”

A&M’s lone loss at Reed Arena was a 67-62 defeat to Wofford on Dec. 20 in front of a season-low 6,518 fans. The defeat put the Aggies at 6-5 overall on the year. Since then, A&M has gone 14-2 and risen from a team likely to miss the Big Dance for a fifth-straight season to one almost guaranteed to be a part of March Madness.

“Towards the end of the [winter] break leading up to the start of the new semester, the basketball team started getting hot and fans noticed,” Toeniskoetter said. “There was a lot of engagement on social media. This kind of led to the growth of people showing up and then as people started to show up, they started to see how entertaining and exciting it was to go to basketball games.”

If A&M can win its next three games, it would set up a regular-season finale against No. 2 Alabama for the SEC title. The Aggies have only won the league’s regular-season crown once, in 2015-16 when they were co-champions with Kentucky.

“I definitely want to get over 12,000 and potentially break that record we set last year against Kentucky, especially against Alabama,” Toeniskoetter said. “It could be for the conference championship. Saturday game, everything on the line, last game of the season, I think we could really break the attendance record that game.”