Even with revamped front court, Texas A&M men's basketball team leaning on smaller lineups

Inevitably a question always pop up around a Buzz Williams-led team. The fourth-year Texas A&M men’s basketball coach heard it the first time around 2009 when he was serving in the same role at Marquette.

“When are you going to sign a big guy?” Williams remembered seeing on Twitter or hearing from fans at his radio show.

After awhile, the question became an inside joke which he doesn’t “say that publicly anymore,” Williams reminisced during his radio show Monday.

“I don’t know. We’re still looking for him,” Williams joked during the show. “We’re winning 20-plus games, and you’re asking an asinine question. It was just comical. Hey, let’s get the 7-footer who looks good when he gets off the plane and can’t play a lick and we’ve got a 6-foot-4 guy out there just running circles and making 3s and dunking over him.”

Thirteen years later, A&M boasts two broad forwards in Henry Coleman III and Julius Marble, but Williams continues to keep with a philosophy of playing small.

That Marquette team, which went 22-12 and made it to the NCAA tournament, featured Williams’ smallest career roster, according to KenPom.com. The squad had an average height of just under 6-3, which ranked 341st in the country. Williams’ most frequent five in that season included 5-8 Maurice Acker on the shorter end and a pair of 6-6 forwards in Jimmy Butler and Lazar Hayward on the taller end.

That offense predicated completely on dribble penetration with shots going up only after the ball had entered the paint.

“It was the knockoff version of how they typically play in FIBA,” Williams said of the offense. “You always have somebody in front of the ball. You always have somebody behind the ball no matter where you pass it. There’s the next guy coming, and we called it around the horn.”

The criticism was that Williams’ team didn’t have the height to defend some of the taller teams in the Big East Conference. But what opposing coaches found was that they had to “downshift” to a smaller lineup to guard the speed of the Golden Eagles, Williams said.

In his five seasons at Virginia Tech, Williams’ rosters averaged a height of almost 6-5, never ranking above 119th in the country in the metric. Two of his tallest teams have been at A&M playing with a roster that contained a lot of former head coach Billy Kennedy’s players.

A&M’s current roster averages 6-4.1 and ranks 255th in the country as the Aggies (2-0) head to the Myrtle Beach Invitational beginning with a matchup against Murray State (1-1) at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Coleman, a junior, is 6-8, while Michigan State transfer Marble is 6-9. The Aggies’ most frequently used lineup this season — Wade Taylor, Tyrece Radford, Dexter Dennis, Solomon Washington and Coleman — averages 6-4.4 in height.

“Even now you could argue that our roster of forwards is really good,” Williams said. “And it’s as big as we have played for sure since I’ve been here. You could argue it’s as big maybe as I’ve ever played.”

But the style of play hasn’t changed. Neither Coleman nor Marble are traditional back-to-the-basket posts but players with quick feet and good dribbling skills. At their best, they can dribble around and dunk over slower, taller centers.

“When you throw the ball to Julius and he’s six feet from the basket, he’s a bucket,” Williams said. “But if you throw the ball to him 20 feet on the perimeter and we’re doing some of the new stuff we’re doing, it’s like, yeah, Ju, do your deal, because I just have great trust with him. And that trust has even gone specific with Henry. He’s so much more comfortable with the ball today than he was a year ago.”

The stats back up Williams’ claim as Coleman has the highest usage percentage of any Aggie through two games at 28.3%.

“I’m just not real good with guys that are uncomfortable with the ball,” Williams said. “Regardless of how small you are or how big you are, when the ball is in your hand, do I have peace?”