Energy vital for Texas A&M men's basketball team against No. 1 Auburn on road Saturday

The scene that awaited Buzz Williams 75 minutes before tipoff the last time he coached at Auburn Arena still sits in his memory.
A completely packed student section heckled and shouted at the Aggie men’s basketball coach when he first took the court to greet Auburn’s coaching staff. The ambiance, as Williams frequently refers to it, impressed him so much, he stuck around to chat with a few of the students who packed the courtside seating, he said.
“I told [my team] ... it will be the highest-attended pregame warmup you’ve ever participated in,” Williams said. “They looked at me, and I go, I’m just telling you. Of all the places you’ve played, there’ll be more fans at pregame warmup than anywhere you’ve ever been.”
When the Aggies (15-9, 4-7) square off against the top-ranked Tigers (22-2, 10-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday, energy will be pulsating as ESPN’s “College GameDay” signs off the air at Auburn Arena to make way for the main show. Williams said he hopes his team can feed off the atmosphere in an effort to cut its losing skid at seven games.
“I don’t anticipate there’ll be a lot of Aggies in the arena tomorrow,” Williams said. “So, yeah, it will be energy against us, but maybe it’ll help fill our energy.”
A&M will be presented with their toughest test yet in a Southeastern Conference slate that already has been a gauntlet. The Tigers have two projected first-rounders in the upcoming NBA draft, according to CBSSports.com, led by projected second overall pick power forward Jabari Smith. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder ranks third in the SEC in defensive rebounds per game (6.08) and seventh in points per game (15.5) and double-doubles (four). Junior small forward Allen Flanigan also is projected as a late first-rounder.
As a team, Auburn ranks in the nation’s top 20 in nine categories including a nation-leading 8.2 blocked shots per game. They also rank 10th in scoring margin at 13.2 points per game. The Tigers are 21st in offensive rebounds per game, which presents a problem for A&M’s struggles in defensive rebounding.
“[Auburn is] good enough to win the entire thing,” Williams said. “Obviously, I haven’t studied every team, but in multiple pro prospects, arguably [they have the] No. 1 pick in the draft.”
The Aggies can lean on the fact that the Tigers endured their first loss in 19 games Tuesday in falling to Arkansas 80-76. They also had close calls against Missouri and Alabama earlier this season.
Two seasons ago, Williams’ first Aggie squad recorded the program’s last win over a ranked opponent when it snapped the Tigers’ 16-game home winning streak with a 78-75 victory at Auburn. A&M has never beaten an AP top-ranked team.
Williams called energy the missing piece in the first half of the Aggies’ 76-68 loss to LSU on Tuesday, and he said they will need it from every player who takes the court Saturday.
“Over the course of 200 minutes, if we’ve lost four of our seven games by one or two possessions, then we need our energy to be a prerequisite to what we’re doing,” Williams said. “Is it at Auburn and they are the best team in the country? Yes. Is it at home against, pick a team, and they are not as good as Auburn, according to Twitter? OK, whatever. But we have to be more consistent in our energy.”