Energy vital for Texas A&M men's basketball team against No. 1 Auburn on road Saturday

Williams called energy the missing piece in the first half of the Aggies’ 76-68 loss to LSU on Tuesday, and he said they will need it from every player who takes the court Saturday.

“Over the course of 200 minutes, if we’ve lost four of our seven games by one or two possessions, then we need our energy to be a prerequisite to what we’re doing,” Williams said. “Is it at Auburn and they are the best team in the country? Yes. Is it at home against, pick a team, and they are not as good as Auburn, according to Twitter? OK, whatever. But we have to be more consistent in our energy.”