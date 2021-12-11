Emanuel Miller gets victory against old team in TCU men's 68-64 win over Texas A&M

HOUSTON — After a 73-55 loss to TCU last season, former Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller faced the media for his teammates, explaining that the program needed to improve.

Miller said he did see improvement in the Aggie program Saturday, though he was on the other side helping TCU beat A&M 68-64 in nonconference men’s basketball action at the Toyota Center.

“Every team [A&M head coach Buzz Williams] has, they play hard for all 40 minutes,” said Miller, who transferred to TCU during the offseason. “This team, they have more guards than they did last year. I think they can shoot the ball a bit better than last year. I think this team has really good potential, and it was a good game.”

It took a half for the Aggies (7-2) to display the strides they have made offensively. A&M hit just 10 of 26 shots from the field in the first half and coughed up 13 turnovers resulting in 11 TCU points. TCU, the fourth-best offensive rebounding team in the country, also outrebounded A&M 20-12 during the first half and created 12 second-chance points off of 10 offensive rebounds.

All of that work helped TCU (8-1) lead 33-23 at halftime.