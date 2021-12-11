Emanuel Miller gets victory against old team in TCU men's 68-64 win over Texas A&M

HOUSTON — After a 73-55 loss to TCU last season, former Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller faced the media for his teammates, explaining that the program needed to improve.
Miller said he did see improvement in the Aggie program Saturday, though he was on the other side helping TCU beat A&M 68-64 in nonconference men’s basketball action at the Toyota Center.
“Every team [A&M head coach Buzz Williams] has, they play hard for all 40 minutes,” said Miller, who transferred to TCU during the offseason. “This team, they have more guards than they did last year. I think they can shoot the ball a bit better than last year. I think this team has really good potential, and it was a good game.”
It took a half for the Aggies (7-2) to display the strides they have made offensively. A&M hit just 10 of 26 shots from the field in the first half and coughed up 13 turnovers resulting in 11 TCU points. TCU, the fourth-best offensive rebounding team in the country, also outrebounded A&M 20-12 during the first half and created 12 second-chance points off of 10 offensive rebounds.
All of that work helped TCU (8-1) lead 33-23 at halftime.
“It’s just really bad math and hard to overcome,” Buzz Williams said. “We played too many empty possessions of not getting extra opportunities on the offensive glass and then not preventing extra opportunities on the defensive glass. So the combination of the two, particularly when we add the turnover rate, it’s too much.”
Playing in front of a sparse neutral-site crowd, the Aggies needed a spark of energy and got it from A&M guard Marcus Williams early in the second half. Williams’ circus layup began a 16-5 A&M run, including a 10-0 streak, that pulled the Aggies even at 40.
“I feel like that helped,” Marcus Williams said of the shot. “It always gives energy to the crowd and the bench, so I feel like that was a boost, and it helped us get momentum.”
A&M had more defensive rebounds (7-5) during its run, but TCU still outrebounded the Aggies overall 9-8.
The Aggies normally send three players to rebound on offense with two guards getting back on defense, but in the second half, the guards lingered on longer rebounds as the Aggies used a full-court press after made baskets to help control the pace of play. It helped, but TCU still outrebounded A&M 41-32 overall and 17-12 in offensive boards.
Of A&M’s rebounds, 17 came from guards. Buzz Williams said he’d like to see even more.
“From a rebounding perspective, when the opponent shoots we need all five to rebound,” he said. “Not a tall person. We need all five to rebound. We thought tonight that our guards would have to rebound. If our bigs are trying to block out their bigs, our guards are going to have to rebound at a higher clip.”
Miller made his mark on the game in the second half, scoring 11 points after halftime. The 6-foot-7 forward also made five of his final six shots, including a 3-pointer in the face of former teammate and friend Quenton Jackson. The Aggie guard had drilled a long-range shot in Miller’s face the possession before and started the playful chirping between the pair, Miller said.
“It was just good, because it reminded me of all of the times we were in practice, chirping at each other,” Miller said. “It’s those moments that I’ll cherish forever.”
The Aggies kept the game close during the final minute of the game, but free throws continued to plague the Aggies. A&M entered the contest ranked 295th in the country in free-throw percentage at 65.7%. Marcus Williams, who paced the Aggies in scoring with 16 points, went 2 for 7 from the line, including 2 for 4 during the final minute of the game.
“I know we missed a lot,” Marcus Williams said. “Me personally, I missed like five alone. I know that really affected the game. It would have been a whole different ballgame. That’s a big emphasis, and we’re going to go back and work on that for sure.”
Ironically, when A&M guard Hassan Diarra attempted to miss his final free throw with four seconds left and A&M trailing by three, his chest pass clanged off the front of the rim and rolled in, cutting TCU’s lead to 66-64.
“Hoss did right,” Buzz Williams said. “The spin on the ball was unique. He did it right. Maybe we should shoot those all the time ... and I shouldn’t joke about that.”
After the game, Miller said he enjoyed getting a win over his old team but didn’t gloat.
“It was great to play my old team,” Miller said. “If I’m being more honest, those guys are more than a team to me. They’re like my brothers. So competing against all those dudes ... it’s crazy, because the past two years I was just with them, going through practice with them and going through boot camp with them. Getting a chance to play against them was great. Now with TCU, I have new brothers and it’s great I have these brothers to fight with.”
• NOTES — A&M’s Tuesday game at home with Tulane has been canceled as the Green Wave deals with a COVID-19 outbreak that has temporarily shut down the program. A&M is in the process of trying to find another team to fill the void in the schedule.