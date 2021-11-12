Diarra's last-second 3-pointer gives Aggie men's basketball team win over Wildcats in 2OT

Hassan Diarra hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in double overtime to lift the Texas A&M men’s basketball team over Abilene Christian 81-80 on Friday in nonconference play at Reed Arena.

“I got the ball, and I was counting from five down in my head, and I got a little bit of room and pump faked and shot, and I knew it was good,” Diarra said.

The Wildcats (0-2) took an 80-78 lead on Airion Simmons layup with 25 seconds left. A&M’s Quenton Jackson missed a jumper that Henry Coleman III rebounded and drew a foul from Abilene Christian’s Reggie Miller. Coleman missed both free throws, but the Aggies (2-0) corralled the ball, and Tyrece Radford found Diarra for the winning shot.

“I told [Diarra] if the play breaks down, just go make a play for use, because he is so tough and loves those moments,” A&M assistant coach Devin Johnson said. “He practices those moments, and that’s what he did for us. He went and made a play.”