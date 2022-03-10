Diarra's 3-pointer gives Texas A&M men overtime victory over Florida; Auburn next for Ags

TAMPA, Fla. — Texas A&M blew a 16-point lead, but sophomore Hassan Diarra drained a tough 3-pointer from the top of the key with 0.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Aggies an 83-80 victory over Florida in the second round of the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament Thursday at Amalie Arena.

Eighth-seeded A&M (21-11, 9-9) will play top-seeded and fourth-ranked Auburn (27-4, 15-3) at 11 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

The Aggies dominated the first 30 minutes against the turnover-prone Gators (19-13), who finally got their act together in the final five minutes of regulation. Florida went on a 21-8 run to tie the game at 70 and force overtime.

Florida took its first lead on a three-point play by Kowacie Reeves to open the scoring in OT, but A&M junior guard Tyrece Radford answered with a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound by Diarra, who caught the basketball and passed it from the floor.

Diarra’s game-winning shot for A&M’s fifth straight victory topped that play.

Radford, who missed a shot off the dribble to end regulation, drove the lane but was cut off by a Florida defender. Radford passed to Diarra, who took one dribble to his left before rattling the high-arching shot through the rim. Diarra made only 17.9% of his 3-pointers in SEC play (7 of 39) this season.

“Coach called a play. He drew up a play, and he told [Radford] they were going to tag off me, and I would be open,” Diarra said. “I was thinking if I shoot the ball, I know it was going to go in. I got the ball, took one dribble and shot it. It went in. Thank God for it.”

That capped a wild finish that saw ninth-seeded Florida lead a total of 39 seconds, all in overtime.

Sophomore forward Henry Coleman III had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Aggies. Diarra and graduate guard Quenton Jackson added 14 points each. Radford had 13, and freshman guard Wade Taylor IV contributed 10.

“I don’t think there’s any way to describe it,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said of the last-second win. “But I’m thankful. Hass has done that a couple times for us this year.”

Florida freshman guard Reeves scored 21 points, and sophomore guard Niels Lane added 16. Both were career-high efforts for the reserves who sparked the Gators’ comeback. Reeves scored all of his points in the second half. Graduate guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 17 points, and senior forward Colin Castleton had 15. But Fleming also had six of Florida’s 18 turnovers.

Diarra and Radford each hit 3 of 4 3-pointers as the Aggies made 9 of 17 overall, while Florida hit 5 of 24. Diarra’s 30-foot 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer with 5:41 to play gave the Aggies a 62-49 lead, but they didn’t make another basket in regulation, missing only twice because they had four turnovers and went 8 of 9 from the foul line.

Reeves was fouled on a 3-pointer from the right wing with 36.6 seconds left, and his four-point play cut A&M’s lead to 68-67. After two free throws by Taylor, Reeves hit a tough, contested 3 from the left corner with 17.5 seconds left to tie it at 70.

Radford’s contested floater in the lane bounced off the rim as time expired in regulation.

Fleming tied the game in overtime at 78 with 1:32 left on a three-point play, then gave the Gators an 80-78 lead by hitting a difficult step-back jumper from the foul line with 48 seconds left. Florida forced a miss on the Aggies’ ensuing possession but deflected the rebound out of bounds. On the inbound pass, Fleming and Radford collided with the ball going out of bounds to the Gators. On review, Fleming was called for a foul, and Radford tied the game on free throws with 38.4 left. Fleming tried a step-back 3 from the top of the key, but the ball stuck in the rim, and the Aggies had possession with 17.7 seconds to play and drew up a winning play during a timeout.

“The response in overtime was what we’ve had so many reps of throughout the season,” Williams said. “Nothing works our way. Nothing is perfect. It’s always an incredible problem, highs, lows, but they responded the right way.”

A&M started the season 15-2, including 4-0 in the SEC, then lost eight straight. The Aggies ended the skid with a 56-55 victory over Florida and have now won 6 of 7.

It was all A&M early. The Aggies bolted to a 26-10 lead by hitting 11 of 16 field goals. Florida, meanwhile, was 5 of 15 with five turnovers. The Gators struggled to get the ball inside to 6-foot-11 Castleton, who had 15 points and 15 rebounds in the teams’ first meeting.

“We were pretty play call heavy early on, less equal opportunity, and more, hey, let’s throw it to Colin and play around him,” Florida coach Mike White said. “I thought they did a great job on Colin. I think it’s that simple.”

A&M cooled off in the second half, making only 7 of 22 field goals (31.8%), while Florida found other players to complement Castleton, who made 7 of 11 field goals overall.

• NOTES — Florida didn’t commit a foul in the first half, but A&M made 26 of 36 free throws in the game’s final 25 minutes as the teams combined for 46 fouls and 61 free-throw attempts in the second half and overtime. ... Florida had scoring edges in points off turnovers (20-17), in the paint (40-28), second-chance points (20-14) and bench points (44-19). A&M starters outscored Florida’s 64-36 with all five Aggies shooting at least 50% from the field except Taylor (1 of 7). ... A&M had 15 steals, five by Coleman. ... Auburn defeated A&M 75-58 on Feb. 12 in Auburn, Alabama.