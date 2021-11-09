Devin Johnson to serve as Texas A&M head men's basketball coach for two games

With his boss serving a two-game suspension, Texas A&M assistant coach Devin Johnson will get his first opportunity to serve as a Division I head coach at 7 p.m. Wednesday when the Aggie men’s basketball team opens the regular season against North Florida at Reed Arena.

“At the end of the day, it’s on me,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said of his NCAA-mandated suspension. “Obviously, this all began during the lockdown. I don’t think any of it was overly intentional. We were actually — not me — we were just trying to help find some safety for our guys.”

The NCAA levied the two-game suspension against Williams and two years of probation for the program in August over rules violations that included impermissible contact with recruits and holding supervised workouts during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Johnson also will coach the Aggies on Friday against Abilene Christian while his boss for 11 seasons is not allowed to enter Reed Arena or communicate with anyone in the program for the day.

“I can tell you that in my soul I’m struggling with it in a way that I can’t articulate and say it publicly, “ Williams said on his weekly radio show.

Johnson said he will try to be a mirror image of the Aggies’ head coach during his two-game stint in charge.