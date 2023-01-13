Dennis, Radford becoming centerpiece of Texas A&M men's basketball team's rotation

During the preseason, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams and his staff searched for the best combinations of players to execute a game plan, often emptying the bench before the final buzzer sounded.

As the Aggies’ potential has come into better focus during their five-game winning streak, it has become clear the keys to unlocking the rotation question have been guards Tyrece Radford and Dexter Dennis.

“We’re not going to play without Dex and [Radford],” Williams said. “We want one of them always on the floor, and then we need to have three [rebounding] go-gets on the floor to the glass, but we also do that sometimes with the four. And then we always want to have minimum [of two] of what we call ball handlers.”

The Aggies (11-5, 3-0) have played just 86 minutes without either Tyrece Radford or Dexter Dennis on the court, according to CBB Analytics. Over that stretch A&M has a net rating (the difference between points scored per 100 minutes and points allowed per 100 minutes) of minus 13.

During A&M’s five-game winning streak, the pair have been on the bench at the same time for 12 minutes and the net rating drops to minus 45.6 during that spell.

A&M’s starting lineup for Southeastern Conference play — Dennis, Radford, Henry Colman III, Julius Marble and Wade Taylor IV — has played 33% of the Aggies’ minutes over the last five games with a plus 20.4 net rating. The combination of Radford, Dennis, Coleman, Andersson Garcia and Andre Gordon also has a team-high 62.5% offensive rebounding percentage.

Radford has shot 72.4% at the rim over the last five games, which has helped A&M’s offense that is predicated on driving to the basket. Dennis has been the Aggies’ best defensive rebounder, pulling down 20.8% of his rebounding opportunities, according to CBB Analytics.

On Wednesday against Missouri, Dennis had seven of his 11 defensive rebounds on Tigers’ 3-point attempts, Williams said.

“As a perimeter guy, Dex is arguably always guarding their best perimeter player,” Williams said. “So he’s on the perimeter, and then seven times he’s getting that long rebound, which is otherworldly to be able to say just that stat.”

A&M will play at South Carolina (8-8, 1-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday, and Dennis will battle against the country’s 21st best team at offensive rebounding, averaging boards at a 35.2% clip.

Dennis and Radford are crucial for A&M on the offensive glass. Radford is rebounding on offense at a 7.1% clip followed by Dennis at 6.3%.

With that Aggie upperclassman duo as the focal point, Williams said the other players have found consistent roles in practice. The result is a well-oiled machine, looking to pick up its sixth consecutive win and fourth straight to open SEC play on Saturday.

“The thing that has helped me with my comfort level with it all is we practice that same way,” Williams said. “I think it’s also over time our guys in practice realize what is going on. This is when I sub into the game, so this is who you’re going to be playing with. So we’re accumulating reps with those groupings, not only on game day but on the two days of practice before a game.”