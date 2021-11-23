Defensive rebounding leads Texas A&M men's basketball team to 57-50 win over Butler

But much like in Monday’s tournament opener against Wisconsin, A&M had to fight back an opponent trying to creep back into the game in the second half. Butler (3-3) used an 11-3 run to get within three as the game wound to a close. Chuck Harris finished the run with a layup to cut A&M’s lead to 53-50 with 27 seconds left.

A&M’s Marcus Williams hit two free throws with 24 seconds left to push A&M’s lead back to five points, and Jackson later hit 2 of 2 free throws with three seconds left to close out the scoring.

“I thought today there were a lot of the same tests that we had to learn from yesterday,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “I thought we were distinctly better in some of those lessons that we learned. Much better job on the glass. That gave us a chance.”

Coleman had eight points to go with his game-high 10 rebounds. Williams and Tyrece Radford also scored eight points each for the Aggies. Guard Jair Bolden paced the Bulldogs with 10 points.

A&M advances in the consolation bracket to play the winner of Notre Dame (2-1) and Chaminade (2-1) at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be televised by ESPN2 (Suddenlink Ch. 36).

