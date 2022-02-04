Defensive rebounding key to sparking Texas A&M men's basketball team against Missouri

“One of our core principles defensively is to not let the ball get to the middle,” Williams said. “One of the things we did great — as far as middle drives — we did great against Missouri. If you’re doing great at not letting it to the middle, then you’re not in rotation, and now all of a sudden you’re not in rotation. You can contest the shot. ... So when they shoot, you have inside position on the defensive rebound.”

More bodies effectively boxing out makes it easier for guards to pull down rebounds, which comes back to one of the key stats Williams and his staff placed as a marker of success this season. In A&M’s 90-80 loss at Tennessee on Tuesday, A&M’s guards pulled down six rebounds. In A&M’s win over Missouri, they collected 17.

The mirror matchup with Missouri, Williams said, will be a good litmus test to see if their information dive has found the issue.

“Going into the last nine [games], I think we’ve identified the core of what we went to do, and we found the difference in what is good and what is bad,” Williams said. “What we show, what we walk through and what we practice and what we say are going to be on those things that we know are required to be good.”

• NOTES — A&M enters Saturday’s game at Reed Arena at No. 65 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, while Missouri is 148th. ... A&M’s game at Auburn on Feb. 12 has been moved to 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN (Suddenlink Ch. 35). The game was originally set for 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

