Defensive rebounding key to sparking Texas A&M men's basketball team against Missouri (copy)

Halfway through the Southeastern Conference schedule, Texas A&M men’s basketball post Henry Coleman III boasted about something that rings true with the statistics.
“We’re an elite offensive transition team,” Coleman said.
When the Aggies host Missouri at 3 p.m. Saturday, the issue for A&M to solve is how to more efficiently get into those offensive transition opportunities.
Over the last three days, A&M head coach Buzz Williams and his staff have spent hours crunching numbers comparing their opening four wins in conference play and their current five-game losing skid. The data mostly backed up the points of emphasis Williams laid on the team from the start of the season: turnover percentage, defensive rebounding percentage and free throw percentage.
A&M (15-7, 4-5) enters the contest second in the country in steal percentage and 11th in defensive turnover percentage, the main source of their transition buckets to date. In A&M’s 64-58 loss to Kentucky last month, the Aggies managed to stay in a game despite shooting 5% from 3-point range and 39% from the free-throw line by forcing 17 turnovers which resulted in 18 points. A&M forced Missouri to turn the ball over 17 times for 14 points off turnovers in their first meeting this season in Columbia, Missouri, a 67-64 Aggie win.
But the opportunity for more transition buckets after defensive rebounds is a largely untapped outlet so far this season for A&M. The Aggies rank 331st in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, an odd dichotomy to the fact that A&M ranks 33rd in the nation in offensive rebounding.
“We know that’s a category that we have to dramatically get better at if we’re trying to go play in March, and we’re trying to play in that first week of April,” Coleman said. “We have to get better at defensive rebounding, continue to push people and be active on the offensive end, but we’re practicing that every day, and Coach is harping on that every day.”
The problem, Williams surmised, begins well before the shot goes into the air. Over their five-game losing streak, the Aggies have faced teams bent on piercing the middle of the court on dribble penetration. With the ball in the middle of the lane, the Aggies are forced into a defensive rotation prematurely, which creates easy shots or late arrivals when trying to contest outside shots. That scramble also leaves players out of position to box out and put pressure on the defensive glass.
Missouri (8-13, 2-6), who has put up strong fights against Auburn and Florida in the last three weeks, has had success penetrating the paint on offense, Williams said. The difference in their first meeting with the Aggies was A&M’s ability to keep the ball on the perimeter, which made for easier rebounding.
“One of our core principles defensively is to not let the ball get to the middle,” Williams said. “One of the things we did great — as far as middle drives — we did great against Missouri. If you’re doing great at not letting it to the middle, then you’re not in rotation, and now all of a sudden you’re not in rotation. You can contest the shot. ... So when they shoot, you have inside position on the defensive rebound.”
More bodies effectively boxing out makes it easier for guards to pull down rebounds, which comes back to one of the key stats Williams and his staff placed as a marker of success this season. In A&M’s 90-80 loss at Tennessee on Tuesday, A&M’s guards pulled down six rebounds. In A&M’s win over Missouri, they collected 17.
The mirror matchup with Missouri, Williams said, will be a good litmus test to see if their information dive has found the issue.
“Going into the last nine [games], I think we’ve identified the core of what we went to do, and we found the difference in what is good and what is bad,” Williams said. “What we show, what we walk through and what we practice and what we say are going to be on those things that we know are required to be good.”
• NOTES — A&M enters Saturday’s game at Reed Arena at No. 65 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, while Missouri is 148th. ... A&M’s game at Auburn on Feb. 12 has been moved to 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN (Suddenlink Ch. 35). The game was originally set for 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.