Data analysis company adding extra edge to Texas A&M men's basketball game planning

“On our staff, [we have] multiple people who have experienced working on college basketball staffs," Dover said. "And so they are experienced with taking that data, and then helping to interpret it for coaches and drawing out insights to tie the data to strategic decision making. Because at the end of the day, data itself doesn't help you win basketball games. You've got to have people that can help figure out how to draw insights from that data."

HDI analyzes every A&M practice and game and can provide detailed break downs of the team and every individual player. At first, Williams and his staff thought they would ingest the data and decide what to distribute down to the players. But as the season moved along, the players had an appetite for the quantitative benchmarks the reports provided.

“If you want the truth, you have to figure out all the numbers and stats and stuff about yourself,” forward Ethan Henderson said.

It's the same insight players will ultimately receive when they decide to enter the NBA draft, director of scouting TJ Ryan said.