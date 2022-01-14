Confidence guides Wade Taylor IV thorough first season with Aggie men's basketball team

• NOTES — Williams said Missouri leading scorer Kobe Brown might be the one of the most improved players in the country. Brown averaged eight points per game last season but is up to 14.7 this season. “He’s one of the guys that forces you to make decisions when the ball is in the middle of the floor, and I think that’s what makes several of those other guys to create opportunities in the channel,” Williams said. ... A&M is beginning to make its way up most college basketball rankings. The Aggies enter Saturday’s contest ranked 48th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, 59th on KenPom.com and 57th on BartTorvik.com. Williams said chances at cracking the AP Top 25 could come in the upcoming weeks as the Aggies face No. 18 Kentucky and No. 12 LSU before the end of January. “I don’t really pay attention to it,” Williams said. “I do think that there are opportunities coming our way for something like that.” A&M leads the SEC in field goal percentage in conference games at 53.9% and leads the conference in 3-point field goal percentage overall at 38.1%. ... A&M forward Henry Coleman III is averaging 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in SEC play.