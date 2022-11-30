Coleman helps lead Texas A&M men's basketball team to comfortable win over SMU

When Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman came out of the blocks in the Aggies’ nonconference game against SMU on Wednesday, head coach Buzz Williams had flashbacks to A&M’s two-game road bump at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

In both losses, Coleman was 2 for 8 from the field and told Williams that he felt he was playing a little too out of control, a mistake he fixed in the Aggies’ win at DePaul last week.

It took several minutes to calm Williams’ anxieties, but Coleman scored a game-high 23 points in a continuation of that controlled DePaul performance in the Aggies’ 83-64 win over the Mustangs at Reed Arena.

“As good as Henry was, I didn’t think Henry started the game very well,” Williams said. “I think he missed three bunnies, and I had like deja vu of Myrtle Beach vs. Murray State when he missed three bunnies and went 1 for 6. At DePaul, if you watch that game, he played with more poise at the right pace within six feet of the basket since he’s got here.”

Coleman, who entered the game shooting 53.7% from the field, missed his first four field goals and was given the hook by Williams five minutes after the opening tip. Williams called back to a conversation the two had about his DePaul performance during pregame warmups and reminded him to play within himself when in the paint.

“From that point forward ... Henry [was] beginning to have that poise and we put pressure on the rim and that was good,” Williams said.

After taking a 45-36 lead at halftime, the Aggies (5-2) mounted a 28-8 run in which Coleman scored 10 points, going 5 of 6 from the field during the stretch.

At 6-foot-8, Coleman plays as a hybrid forward and center, rarely with his back to the basket and sometimes called upon to drive with the ball. Against taller teams like SMU (3-4), efficiency around the basket will continue to be key, he said. The Aggies finished 15 for 24 on layups and 3 for 5 on dunks, which included two missed alley-oop attempts.

“Coach calls us tweeners,” Coleman said. “We don’t really have a position ... 6-8, 6-9 and just go out there and play your role. I think it’s effective area if we can become more efficient [inside].”

The Aggies opened the game on an 8-2 run, but Mustang leading scorer Zhuric Phelps rained down three 3-pointers from behind the arc in the first 10 minutes. While Phelps averaged 18.5 points per game this season, he entered 7 for 26 from 3-point range. He scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half.

SMU transfer Zach Nutall, a Bryan native, entered the game with a team high 12 3-pointers, but went 1 for 6 from the floor Wednesday.

“If you study the numbers, [Nutall] would shoot the 3 way more than [Phelps], and [Phelps] got to cooking and we were struggling,” Williams said. “And then I think we at least calmed it down some, but he was very effective in the first half.”

With an energized second-half defense, the Aggies not only sparked the offense, but held Phelps to six second-half points on two more treys.

Nutall, averaging 12.7 points before the game, finished with seven in his homecoming. The Bryan alumnus said after the game he had about 100 friends and relatives in the stands for his first chance playing at Reed Arena.

“I’m a representative of this city, so I it was an honor to be here playing in front of them,” Nutall said. “Wanted the outcome to be different. Wanted my effort on the court to be better, but everything can’t be a Cinderella story and just got to move on. Got a whole season to go.”

A&M guard Wade Taylor IV had 13 and nine assists, and forward Julius Marble had 10 points and four rebounds.

The Aggies move on to face Boise State at Dickey’s Arena in Fort Worth at 6 p.m. Saturday in the third of a three-game stretch added over the offseason to boost the Aggies’ nonconference schedule. With wins over DePaul and SMU, the Aggies have reaped the rewards of the risk.

“I’m very thankful and excited for the step that we took tonight,” Williams said. “We need to take the next right step on Saturday night.”