Cessna: Texas A&M men's basketball games have become must-see events

It’s taken longer than expected, but Buzz Williams and the men’s basketball team have made Reed Arena a happening place. It’s appreciated more then ever, because no one saw it coming a month ago after Texas A&M lost to Wofford.

The question most had back then is why is A&M so bad in Williams’ fourth season. If A&M fires its volleyball coach for making only one NCAA tournament in five years, what future does Williams have if he misses the Big Dance for the third straight time? Billy Kennedy made a pair of Sweet 16 appearances in his last four seasons but was fired because the program lacked consistency. Williams seemed headed down that same path until the current seven-game streak capped by Wednesday’s 54-52 victory over Florida.

A&M was just one play better than Florida, and that’s all that matters. It found a way to win, much to the delight of the season-high crowd of 12,126, which appreciated the effort. A&M often didn’t play well, but it always played hard, which is a trademark of Williams’ teams. No one can spout more analytical information than Williams, who can dazzle an MIT grad with facts and figures. But in the end it’s a simple game: just make more shots than your opponent. Williams’ teams historically can frustrate just about any high-powered offense, but more times than not at A&M, especially against elite teams, they couldn’t score enough.

This season’s A&M team still lacks an All-American on the perimeter or that beast inside that’s a double-double waiting to happen, but the Aggies nonetheless are becoming something special.

Junior forward Julius Marble and graduate guard Dexter Dennis were worth the price of admission against Florida. The 6-foot-5 Dennis had a career-high 16 rebounds to go along with 11 points. The 6-9 Marble had a career-high 19 points, taking the battle to Florida’s 6-11, 240-pound Colin Castleton, who was as good as advertised with 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Aggies made Castleton earn every thing and weren’t deterred by generous calls Castleton received that a two-time All-SEC player prepping for the NBA typically gets.

Marble and Dennis picked up the slack for 6-8 forward Henry Coleman, who got a couple early fouls and was out to lunch for the whole game. Guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford combined to hit only 5 of 24 field goals, which can get you beat and almost did. But give Florida credit. Its defense was just as good as A&M’s if not better, considering Florida made only 2 of 26 shots in the first half and still came within a buzzer-beating 3-pointer of winning.

If that had been the case, this column would have been about putting those NCAA tournament plans on hold. But the bottom line is A&M beat Florida for the second time this season, putting an improving Gator team in the rearview window. The Aggies might have lost that game if it had been at Florida. It helped in the first meeting that A&M played at Florida during the holidays with school out. A&M’s students certainly helped create a home-court advantage Wednesday night. The Aggies at home have taken care of business against LSU, Missouri and Florida, with the best possibly to come at Reed against a back-loaded SEC schedule against Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4). Those all seemed pending losses after the Wofford loss. Now anything is possible, though A&M could still end up losing those games and more considering A&M’s next five road games are at Kentucky, Auburn, Arkansas, LSU and Missouri.

The beauty is A&M has put itself in position to make the NCAA tournament. A&M thought it would make the NCAA tournament last year after a strong finish in the SEC tournament. Its bubble burst though, haunted by an unforgiving eight-game losing streak early during league play.

A&M recovered by making a run to the finals of the National Invitation Tournament, whetting Aggie fans’ appetite for more this season. A No. 24 ranking in the Associated Press’ first poll of the season seemed right on, but the Aggies lost to Murray State and Colorado at the Myrtle Beach Invitation and added uninspiring losses to Boise State and Wofford. Forget the NCAA tournament and hello again NIT, which is for delusional teams that think they’re better than they are and given the chance to feed that idea by beating worse teams.

Just the thought of Reed Arena hosting NIT games for a second straight season could turn your stomach. But then it all changed. Williams started pushing all the right buttons, which was the case against Florida. Hayden Hefner came off the bench to hit a pair of big 3s, and while Coleman, Taylor and Radford struggled, it also wouldn’t have surprised anyone if they had combined for 60 points. One of A&M’s strengths is one of its weaknesses. You don’t know where the offense might be coming from, but on the flip side the defense is good enough to take the other team’s best option away. A&M has made itself a dangerous team for any opponent. This team can not only make the NCAA tournament but do damage in it — if it continues the current path.

The beauty about this year’s success compared to last year is there’s a month and a half left in the regular season. Folks jumped on the bandwagon late last year. It’s not even February and Aggie fans are more than talking about March Madness: They got to experience a little piece of it Wednesday night. Now they want more.

