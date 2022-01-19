Cessna: Shooting woes cost Aggies against No. 12 Wildcats

The biggest, best and boisterous crowd at Reed Arena had to be worth at least 10 points, but it couldn’t help the Texas A&M men’s basketball team hit free throws or 3-pointers.
A record crowd of 14,036 almost willed A&M over 12th-ranked Kentucky on Wednesday night, but the Wildcats eked out a 64-58 victory because of A&M’s shooting woes. A&M is not a good free-throw shooting team, but Wednesday night’s effort was the worst of the season. The Aggies came in ranked next-to-last in the Southeastern Conference at 63.9% but didn’t come close by making just 5 of 13 for 38.5%.
That’s tough to overcome when your opponent is shooting 69.2% (18 of 26), including 13 of 16 in the second half with the game on the line. The crowd wasn’t a factor as Kentucky’s Davion Mintz rattled home a free throw with 10 seconds left, giving the Wildcats a 62-58 lead and essentially clinching the victory.
Kentucky didn’t play a great game, but it hit its free throws. If A&M had just been its lousy self and shot 61.5%, those three extra points might have been the difference. Instead, the Aggies had to jack up 3-pointers in the closing minute, and that was a game-killer since they hit but 1 of 22 (4.5%).
A&M came in leading the SEC in 3-point shooting at 37.4%. The means they should have hit eight 3-pointers. That would have been a difference of 21 points. Heck, even if they had hit four 3-pointers they probably win going away. And that’s not that far-fetched. A&M has hit many big 3-pointers this season. It didn’t happen Wednesday as the Aggies had six different players miss 3-pointers and four of five players who shot free throws miss at least one. It was a team effort.
Despite the shooting woes, A&M was only a play or two away from a defining victory. That speaks volumes for the Aggies’ effort and the fans’ support.
It was an electric atmosphere from start until A&M’s Marcus Williams clanked the final 3-point attempt with six seconds left, ending any chance for a victory and sending folks to the exits. A&M took the fight to Kentucky in the first half, showing its 15-2 record wasn’t a fluke, and the fans loved every minute.
Kentucky has a way of bringing out the best in Aggie basketball. This was the Wildcats’ seventh trip to Reed Arena. They’ve won six, but two of them went to overtime, and the average margin of victory is 7.3.
The challenge always is for the A&M players and fans to duplicate their effort when the other SEC teams come to Reed Arena. The most impressive thing about Wednesday’s effort was A&M played extremely hard and had a good game plan, but it didn’t play its best. If it had, the Aggies would have won. That’s encouraging.
