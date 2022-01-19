Cessna: Shooting woes cost Aggies against No. 12 Wildcats

The biggest, best and boisterous crowd at Reed Arena had to be worth at least 10 points, but it couldn’t help the Texas A&M men’s basketball team hit free throws or 3-pointers.

A record crowd of 14,036 almost willed A&M over 12th-ranked Kentucky on Wednesday night, but the Wildcats eked out a 64-58 victory because of A&M’s shooting woes. A&M is not a good free-throw shooting team, but Wednesday night’s effort was the worst of the season. The Aggies came in ranked next-to-last in the Southeastern Conference at 63.9% but didn’t come close by making just 5 of 13 for 38.5%.

That’s tough to overcome when your opponent is shooting 69.2% (18 of 26), including 13 of 16 in the second half with the game on the line. The crowd wasn’t a factor as Kentucky’s Davion Mintz rattled home a free throw with 10 seconds left, giving the Wildcats a 62-58 lead and essentially clinching the victory.

Kentucky didn’t play a great game, but it hit its free throws. If A&M had just been its lousy self and shot 61.5%, those three extra points might have been the difference. Instead, the Aggies had to jack up 3-pointers in the closing minute, and that was a game-killer since they hit but 1 of 22 (4.5%).