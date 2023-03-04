The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s basketball team didn’t cut down nets Saturday, but the Aggies showed why it’s not if that happens but when.

A&M capped the regular season with a 67-61 victory over second-ranked Alabama. The Crimson Tide had already clinched the Southeastern Conference regular-season title, somewhat lessening the outcome’s importance, though the play didn’t reflect it.

Alabama looked a bit out to lunch in the first half, hitting only 2 of 19 3-pointers as A&M grabbed a 32-22 lead with a business-like effort. But Alabama, which wiped out a 17-point deficit in Wednesday night’s 90-85 overtime victory over rival Auburn, roared back in the second half for a 54-51 lead. That just made A&M’s response and victory that much sweeter.

A&M went 9-0 at home in conference play this season, saving the best for last by beating the Crimson Tide, which should be a No. 1 seed for the 68-team NCAA tournament. Alabama is a proven commodity, and now so is A&M.

“The spirit of our group and the intensity and the focus of our group was on us,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “In a very pure way I think we were aware of the opponent, but we were trying to be the best we could be.”

A&M was projected to be a No. 7 seed before the victory. Maybe the Aggies can climb to No. 6 or No. 5 depending on what happens at the SEC tournament. Some already believe this might be the program’s best team, which is premature considering it hasn’t won anything of importance yet. But we’re also not talking a long list. This season’s team is very capable of making a deep run in the NCAA tournament, though no one would be shocked if it also lost in the first round. That’s the beauty of March Madness.

What is hands-down the best in program history is the fan support. Saturday’s environment was off the charts.

“They’ve made the season what it is,” A&M guard Wade Taylor IV said. “They’ve changed our basketball culture here with tents outside two days before the game. You didn’t see this a couple of years ago.”

Saturday’s fans helped A&M have a good start and were loudest in bringing the Aggies home.

“The crowd was locked in the whole game,” A&M guard Tyrece Radford said.

Bryan-College Station has never been a basketball town. Aggie football is king and Aggie baseball is loved. Basketball over the decades has had its moments. Shelby Metcalf’s teams packed G. Rollie White Coliseum at times, and things were certainly magical under Billy Gillispie. Cutting down the nets in 2016 under Billy Kennedy for a share of the SEC title after beating Vanderbilt was special. But what has happened in Aggieland in the last two months is somewhat uncharted.

There’s no doubt the community is hungry for a winner. A&M football has underachieved for two years. What the Aggie baseball team did last year was refreshing, but March Madness is a whole different thing. A&M got a little taste of it with the run to the National Invitation Tournament last season, but the NIT pales to the road to the Final Four.

December Doom seemed more likely the tag for this season when A&M was 6-5 at Christmas and “left for dead,” according to Williams after a pair of losses to really bad teams. You wondered if Williams, who had been a home-run hire, would be able to turn it around. He not only turned it around, things are rolling after home victories over Missouri, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and now Alabama.

And the fans have never been better.

“You can tell their knowledge is picking up,” Williams said.

The students didn’t storm the court after the victory but got as close as they could while the players joined them to celebrate. Thanks to social media, millions of Aggie fans probably felt they were there via the messages and pictures from the crowd of 12,989 who were the lucky ones to have a seat.

“Everyone is talking about what’s going on,” Williams said.

And the best is yet to come.

