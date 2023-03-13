March Madness better be bracing itself. The Aggies are back, stronger than ever and with a chip on their shoulder. What happened in Nashville was just a warmup. The real fun starts this week in Des Moines. The plan is for the party to move to Kansas City the following week. If all goes well there, the Aggies will take over Houston.

Odds are it won’t happen, but March Madness thrives on the unexpected. It’s so big, even the football-crazed Southeastern Conference is all in. The league is no longer Kentucky and the 13th dwarfs. Seventh-seeded South Carolina made its first Final Four in 2017 and fifth-seeded Auburn did the same in 2019. The seventh-seeded Aggies are more than capable of doing the same this year.

The Aggies over the years have had a few March moments. A&M in its last NCAA appearance five years ago knocked off second-seeded North Carolina to reach the Sweet 16. But the euphoria of beating the defending national champions was short-lived as A&M was blasted by third-seeded Michigan in the Sweet 16.

Old-timers fondly remember 1980 when Shelby Metcalf’s crew beat Dean Smith’s North Carolina Tar Heels in double overtime in the second round at Denton’s The Super Pit (UNT Coliseum) and five days later A&M lost a heartbreaker in overtime to eventual national champ Louisville at Houston’s The Summit. Sixteen years ago, A&M made back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. The third-seeded Aggies lost in the Sweet 16 as second-seeded Memphis eked out a 65-64 victory, much to the chagrin of 20,000 screaming Aggie fans in the Alamodome.

That’s just a small slice of what could be ahead.

Gearing up the March Madness is so much better than last year when A&M had to settle for the NIT – the National Irrelevant Tournament. The National Invitation Tournament exists solely for the four teams who just missed the 68-team NCAA tournament tournament, along with 28 others which can claim they had a successful season, they though really didn’t.

A&M last year reached the NIT championship, proving it probably should have made the NCAA tournament, but the only real March Madness the Aggies experienced was coach Buzz Williams blasting the NCAA selection committee for snubbing them. In retrospect, the committee gave the SEC too much respect with six bids, considering only fourth-seeded Arkansas reached the Sweet 16. Second-seeded Kentucky lost in the first round, while second-seeded Auburn and third-seeded Tennessee both lost in the second round. Saint Peter’s, which ousted Kentucky, won two more games to become the first 15th seed to make the Elite Eight. Luckily, Arkansas also made the Elite Eight to salvage some of the league’s dignity. The SEC has received national respect in recent years for becoming better, getting a record eight in the field in both 2018 and this year. But the league didn’t have a team make the last two Final Fours and the league’s last national championship was Kentucky in 2012, when A&M was still in the Big 12. Alabama winning the national championship or A&M making a run to the Final Four would enhance the league’s reputation.

Williams and the Aggies made sure they wouldn’t be snubbed this year by winning a school-record 15 SEC games, answering every challenge after a 6-5 start. A&M probably deserved better than a No. 7 seed, but it gets back to consistently making the tournament and winning games, not arguments. The Aggies have a promising bracket. If they beat the Penn State from the always seemingly overrated Big Ten and rival Texas that would be about as good as it gets. A&M getting to Kansas City and possibly playing Xavier, the team that beat A&M in the NIT title game a year ago, and top-seeded Houston is the kind of stuff that becomes March legend.

A&M has a chance to be one of this March Madness’ better stories. You start with the sharp-dressing Williams and his emotional style of coaching along with his dazzling analytics (on the court, that is). Add in a gritty group of players and a hungry fan base and this has a chance to be the season’s best story since the 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago Ramblers made the Final Four in 2018 with 102-year-old Sister Jean becoming a national hero.

People have been saying for decades A&M’s football program is a sleeping giant, that it could be the next Clemson. How ironic would it be for A&M to make a run to the Final Four. Why not?

After all, Baylor did, winning the title in 2021. Scott Drew rebuilt a program that was in shambles after being rocked two decades ago when Baylor forward Patrick Dennehy was murdered by former teammate Carlton Dotson.

The Aggies are just a few victories away from something really special. Maybe it doesn’t happen this year or even next year, but it would appear the program never will be the same again.

We can only hope so.