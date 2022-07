The basketball court in College Station’s Castlegate Park will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday for former A&M Consolidated and Texas A&M standout Alex Caruso.

Caruso plays for the Chicago Bulls and won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’ll be joined by CS mayor Karl Mooney, former Aggie basketball radio analyst Al Pulliam, former Consol boys basketball coach Rick German and retired A&M broadcaster Dave South.