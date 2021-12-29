Career-high performance from Quenton Jackson pushes Aggies past Central Arkansas

Texas A&M fifth-year senior guard Quenton Jackson took a pass from post Aaron Cash off an offensive rebound and could have hoisted a hurried but open 3-pointer. Instead, he pulled the ball back and let his offense reset.
Thanks to that bit of veteran savvy, the possession ultimately ended in three of Jackson’s career-high 31 points in an 85-59 win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday at Reed Arena.
Jackson scored 10 points during an 18-0 first-half run that boosted the Aggies (11-2) back into the lead after a bumpy start. In the second half, seven Jackson points, including the 3-pointer off the offensive rebound from Cash, helped create separation late in A&M’s final nonconference game of the season.
The former junior college transfer was a stabilizing force throughout a matchup that featured erratic play from some of A&M’s inexperienced guards.
“When you’re dealing with an inexperienced team and an inexperienced team together, we need more examples,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “If the words are said, that’s good, too, but a coach-led team can only be so good. When there’s a player-led team, you have a chance to be good.”
Jackson also tied his career high in rebounds with seven and did not turn the ball over for the second time this season and third time in the last two seasons. He passed his previous high mark in points, 28 against New Orleans last year, on an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Andre Gordon.
“I kind of didn’t even recognize it until the end of the game,” Jackson said. “I just try to go out there and play with as much energy as I can. It just happened that I finished with 31, which is cool. It’s really just whatever to me. I’m more focused on what’s coming in conference and things like that.”
A&M is scheduled to open Southeastern Conference play against Georgia at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Athens, Georgia (5-8).
Central Arkansas (2-10) made the most of the backside corner during the first half, hitting 7 of 12 shots from behind the 3-point line. An 18-0 run, which included four consecutive 3-pointers, pushed the Bears to an 18-6 lead.
But thanks to Jackson’s spark and Tyrece Radford’s last-second dunk on a fastbreak, the Aggies took a one-point lead into halftime up 35-34.
The offensive floodgates started to open during the second half on another fastbreak dunk from Jackson that brought audible satisfaction from the 7,674 in attendance. Central Arkansas forward Jared Chatham, one of Jackson’s friends, happened to be defending the low block on the dunk.
“I knew he knew I could jump, so I knew he was going to get out of the way,” Jackson said with a laugh.
The Aggies closed out the game on a 23-2 run.
During the last 10 minutes of the game, nine of A&M’s points came off of offensive rebounds by Cash, another junior college-transfer guard. Cash finished with a team-high eight rebounds, including six offensive boards
“It changes our team,” Williams said of Cash’s effort. “His physicality around the rim, even when he doesn’t get it, it causes another two hands or four hands to have to be where those are, and now it’s going to be an unclean rebound. His presence at the rim is a portion of why our guards got the defensive rebounds he got.”
Of A&M’s 36 rebounds, 22 came from guards.
A&M guard Marcus Williams scored 16 points and Andre Gordon had 12.
Bear guards Collin Cooper and Camren Hunter both finished with 12 points
A&M forced 23 turnovers that resulted in 34 points. The Aggies, meanwhile, lost a season-low six turnovers.
With nonconference behind A&M, Williams said the Aggies must work on playing 40 minutes with consistent energy, which begins in practice. The Aggie coaching staff is working on new methods of training that will hopefully eliminate the lulls that have plagued the Aggies during the young season.
But Williams said knows he can count on the two guys in the program that followed his unique path through the JUCO ranks: Jackson and Cash.