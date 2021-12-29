Career-high performance from Quenton Jackson pushes Aggies past Central Arkansas

During the last 10 minutes of the game, nine of A&M’s points came off of offensive rebounds by Cash, another junior college-transfer guard. Cash finished with a team-high eight rebounds, including six offensive boards

“It changes our team,” Williams said of Cash’s effort. “His physicality around the rim, even when he doesn’t get it, it causes another two hands or four hands to have to be where those are, and now it’s going to be an unclean rebound. His presence at the rim is a portion of why our guards got the defensive rebounds he got.”

Of A&M’s 36 rebounds, 22 came from guards.

A&M guard Marcus Williams scored 16 points and Andre Gordon had 12.

Bear guards Collin Cooper and Camren Hunter both finished with 12 points

A&M forced 23 turnovers that resulted in 34 points. The Aggies, meanwhile, lost a season-low six turnovers.

With nonconference behind A&M, Williams said the Aggies must work on playing 40 minutes with consistent energy, which begins in practice. The Aggie coaching staff is working on new methods of training that will hopefully eliminate the lulls that have plagued the Aggies during the young season.