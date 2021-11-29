Buzz Williams reflects on coaching at UNO ahead of Texas A&M's matchup with Privateers

“Everyone at the university had their physical education class in there, so the court was very slippery and so you were just mopping up the floor every chance you get during water breaks and needed unlimited towels to wipe the floor,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t a great atmosphere.”

In lieu of locker rooms, the team changed under the bleachers. Film studies and meetings were conducted in the coach’s offices, which was a makeshift, cinderblock building. Williams had a difficult time getting his team shoes to play in and busses to take them on away trips. For the fifth game of the season at Florida State, the bus Williams was able to get caught fire on Interstate 10. The team waited on the side of the highway for four hours for another bus to continue the trip.

The campus, situated right on the southern shore of Lake Pontchartrain, was in the middle of some of the strongest winds of the storm that were measured around 120 miles per hour. The leftover physical devastation, as well as emotional, sometimes drew Williams back to campus hours after the end of practice though he lived over an hour away.

“I would kick our guys out of practice on purpose and then come back like at nine o’clock at night, just so I could see them again, because where the university is, and where the storm tore it to nothing, that’s where we were,” he said.