Buzz Williams reflects on coaching at UNO ahead of Texas A&M's matchup with Privateers

Staring off at a wall inside the lobby of the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball, the movie reel that was the 2006-07 New Orleans men's basketball season played clearly in front of Buzz William’s eyes.
Driving down Elysian Fields Ave. in New Orleans, a 33-year-old Williams saw the houses with large X's spray painted on the façade and numbers indicating how many bodies were found inside the structure. It was weeks after he took his first head-coaching job with the Privateers and approximately nine months after Hurricane Katrina plowed through the costal Louisiana town.
“It was, for sure, humbling,” Williams said. “It impacted my heart, scarred my heart, and allowed me to see what’s important – most important.”
A&M (6-1) will host New Orleans to Reed Arena at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the second matchup since Williams returned to Aggieland. Each time is a reminder of where the head coach got his beginnings and the endless challenges that came his way during his inaugural season.
When Williams was announced as the head coach of the Privateers on June 17, 2006, he was aware of the damage that was left in the wake of Category 5 hurricane, which claimed more than 1,800 lives. When the storm hit in August of 2005, Williams was still an assistant coach under Billy Gillispie at A&M. Personally, he played host to the Tulane basketball program who sough refuge from the storm. But the new head coach was not prepared for the long-lasting trauma inflicted on the city.
“It was just an incredibly difficult time, personally and professional for everybody that was involved,” Williams said. “Not that basketball wasn’t important, but it wasn’t the most important thing for anybody.”
Days after Williams’ initial press conference, Devin Johnson joined Williams’ program as a manager. The Louisiana native, and UNO alumnus, remembered the National Guard escort he received to his apartment, which was reduced to piles of belongings under a blue tarp.
“We lift up the blue tarp and the stuff has mildew all over it,” Johnson, who now serves as an assistant coach on Williams’ staff, said. “Some stuff is gone that you used to have. I guess somebody took it. Everything that you owned and was gone. Just to see that, it was really down.”
Lost belongings were a better outcome than many of the players in Williams’ program. Every day, Johnson would hear stories of players who had family members who died in the storm or family that were bunkered in FEMA shelters.
Williams inherited a program that was without basketball facilities due to the storm. Lakefront Arena, the home of the Privateer basketball programs, was in use as a shelter for those who lost homes in the storm. The team was moved to the Human Performance Center, a gym that housed the volleyball team and physical education classes.
“Everyone at the university had their physical education class in there, so the court was very slippery and so you were just mopping up the floor every chance you get during water breaks and needed unlimited towels to wipe the floor,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t a great atmosphere.”
In lieu of locker rooms, the team changed under the bleachers. Film studies and meetings were conducted in the coach’s offices, which was a makeshift, cinderblock building. Williams had a difficult time getting his team shoes to play in and busses to take them on away trips. For the fifth game of the season at Florida State, the bus Williams was able to get caught fire on Interstate 10. The team waited on the side of the highway for four hours for another bus to continue the trip.
The campus, situated right on the southern shore of Lake Pontchartrain, was in the middle of some of the strongest winds of the storm that were measured around 120 miles per hour. The leftover physical devastation, as well as emotional, sometimes drew Williams back to campus hours after the end of practice though he lived over an hour away.
“I would kick our guys out of practice on purpose and then come back like at nine o’clock at night, just so I could see them again, because where the university is, and where the storm tore it to nothing, that’s where we were,” he said.
However, with each difficulty, the New Orleans players took the challenges in stride, Johnson said. The season finished with a 14-17 record, one of two losing seasons for Williams (where a full season was played). But five road wins were as many as the program had gathered in the pervious three seasons combined. One of those wins was against current A&M assistant coach Steve Roccaforte and the Lamar Cardinals.
Bo McCalebb finished as the Sun Belt Conference player of the year, and the Privateer’s won a conference tournament game – all accomplishments Williams rattled off with ease during Monday's press conference.
“It’s just everything was so hard and the resiliency of those kids – it became their outlet," Williams said. "You know, ‘At least I get to practice. At least I get to play.’”
Williams resigned from his post citing personal reasons. He eventually became an assistant for a Marquette program that he would later lead. Both New Orleans and Williams filed separate breach of contract suits against each other. Williams claimed the school failed to fulfill pledges relating to facilities, academic support and basic assurances such as meal money and transportation for away trips, according to an ESPN report. The suits were settled on undisclosed terms, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
However, to this day, Williams still holds a fondness for the program that gave him his first chance at head coaching. Both Williams and Johnson are close with many in a program that comes to Reed Arena with a 3-4 record and guard Derek St. Hilaire, who averages 21.6 points per game.
“They’re distinctly better than they were last year,” Williams said.
As Williams prepares for the matchup, there is a reminder of where he's been since New Orleans and the relationships he's made. When Williams threw a 10-year coaching anniversary party, every member of that first New Orleans squad made the trip to visit their coach.
“We made the best out of it, because we had each other and everybody was there and we had just come off one of the worst hurricanes in history," he said. "We understood by that point that you can’t complain about the little things anymore. We could have lost our lives months before in Katrina and now we’re here playing this sport.”
NOTES: Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson was named SEC player of the week after the super-senior averaged 16 points, four rebounds and 2.7 steals during the Maui Invitational. Jackson has scored 10-or-more points in the last six games, which include several highlight-reel dunks… After a 2-1 showing in the Maui Invitational, the Aggies are ranked No. 63 in the Ken Pomeroy rankings and ninth in the SEC.