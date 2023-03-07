Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams was named the Associated Press Southeastern Conference coach of the year, as voted on by a panel of 14 reporters who cover the conference.

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV was selected to the first-team All-SEC squad as one of two unanimous picks. Taylor shared the distinction with Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who was last year's national player of the year.

It is the second time Williams has earned the honor. He claimed the award in his first season at A&M after a 16-14 season and a 10-8 SEC record. The Aggies tied for sixth in the conference that year.

The awards come a day after the pair were handed the same All-SEC awards by the conference, which is voted on by SEC coaches. Williams shared the conference coach of the year award with Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse.

A&M, which was picked sixth in the media’s preseason poll, finished 15-3, one game back of league champ Alabama. The Aggies beat Alabama on Saturday to cap a 9-0 SEC record at Reed Arena in becoming the first team in program history to win 15 league games.

Taylor is averaging 16.3 points per game and he leads the SEC in free throws made with 152 and his 86.9% from the line also tops the league. Radford is averaging 13.3 ppg along with 5.5 rebounds per game. Radford averaged 19.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 3.5 assists per game in A&M’s four games against Top 25 ranked teams.

Alabama freshman Brandon Miller pulled in both AP player of the year and newcomer of the year honors.

AP All-SEC Teams First Team G Kobe Brown, Missouri G Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M (Unanimous) F Brandon Miller, Alabama F Tolu Smith, Mississippi State SECOND TEAM G Ricky Council IV, Arkansas G Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee F Colin Castleton, Florida F Liam Robbins, Vanderbitl F KJ Williams, LSU