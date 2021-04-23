Buzz Williams in process of rebuilding Texas A&M men's basketball team

“Is one thing connected to another is connected to another? Is it COVID? Is it the transfer portal? Is it that I didn’t get to play? Is it I just want a new start? I think every situation is different, but it’s all under the same umbrella. So that’s what has been the case with each of those guys,” Williams said.

Five scholarship players are currently undergoing spring workouts with the Aggies: Andre Gordon, Hassan Diarra, Hayden Hefner, transfer Javonte Brown and Jackson.

With incoming transfers Marcus Williams, Aaron Cash and Ethan Henderson as well as signees Manny Obaseki, Wade Taylor and Ashton Smith, the Aggies have three remaining scholarships to fill for next season. Just as the transfer portal has taken, Williams hopes it will give in return from the almost 1,500 players currently in the portal.

“You can look at the portal in one way, but you can also look at it in another way,” he said. “It also allows us to have opportunities to find the right people, to find the right positions. We’re not done yet, and I don’t know any high-major team is necessarily done.”

Ultimately, Williams is rebooting the program after two seasons at A&M.

“Am I excited about the five guys that are still here? Yes and very thankful,” he said. “Am I upset about the ones that left? No. I want those kids to do what they believe to be right. Are we choosing and recruiting the right ones in the portal? I hope so.”