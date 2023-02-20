If there was any question how much Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams and associate head coach Devin Johnson wanted transfer guard Dexter Dennis last summer, they proved it by standing on the side of a road in Bryan.

As traffic passed by around them, the coaching duo met with EJ Avery and solidified in the mind of one of Dennis’ mentors that A&M was the place for the former American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year.

“It showed me that level of commitment to Dex and what they were willing to do to get on campus,” Avery said. “That was pretty cool.”

There have been several standout performers for the Aggies that have helped them claim a three-game buffer in second place of the Southeastern Conference. Williams said Monday that the emergence of that key transfer target has contributed to the aspects of the Aggies’ game that moves the needle the most.

Tuesday, as No. 25 A&M (20-7, 12-2) hosts third-place and 11th-ranked Tennessee (20-7, 9-5) in Reed Arena, it will be Dennis that attempts to mitigate the Volunteer’s top scorer, senior guard Santiago Vescovi, who ranks third in the conference in 3-point percentage (35.8) and 3-pointers made per game (2.58).

“His impact on the team is unquantifiable,” Williams said.

So far this season, Dennis ranks 17th in the SEC in total rebounds per game with 5.6 and 13th in defensive rebounding percentage at 17.7%. In conference games only, Dennis places seventh in defensive rebounds, averring 5.29 per game.

When Dennis is on the court, the Aggies have a defensive rating of 98.3, which is in the 83rd percentile in the country, according to CBB Analytics. Opponent’s effective field goal percentage drops from 52.1% to 44.7% when he checks in.

“Dex is unbelievable,” post Henry Coleman III said. “His basketball IQ, how he picks up knowledge, is unbelievable. He picks it up so fast. I think what separates him is, he picks it up, but he also translates it to the game as soon as he hears it.”

Dennis needed every bit of that skillset this fall.

Avery, who coached Dennis at Southern University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, La. during his ninth grade year and has served as a trainer since, said the key to the talented guard’s game is feeling confidence in the coaching staff he plays under. While his time at Wichita State, where he signed out of high school, was important, Avery said he lost some confidence in his game.

“He didn’t have the reassurance that the coaches believed in his ability and what he brought to the table,” Avery said.

After A&M made initial contact, when Dennis put his name in the transfer portal, Williams and Johnson reached out to Avery to chat, with the knowledge that he played an important part in Dennis’ life. With Avery’s day job as a truck driver, his ever-transient schedule brought him briefly through Bryan one day in the summer while he was making a delivery. The coaching duo took the opportunity to meet him on the side of the road as he made his pass through the Brazos Valley.

“Buzz is a legend,” Avery said. “He’s coached the Jimmy Butler’s of the world. It was just an honor. I got a good feel from him and Coach Devin that it was going to be a great fit, based upon the type of guys they were used to coaching and the style of play. It was just a happy marriage.”

A&M guard Tyrece Radford, who had transferred to A&M the year prior from Virginia Tech, also talked up the Aggies to Dennis. The pair knew each other from Baton Rouge basketball circles. Radford also had history with Avery and told him Dennis would be a great fit.

Finally, Dennis got advice from a somewhat unexpected place. Former A&M head coach Billy Kennedy has been an assistant on the Shocker’s staff for three seasons and had nothing but positive words about A&M, Dennis said.

“He told me I’d just love it her, man,” Dennis said. “He said Aggieland is a wonderful experience for a college athlete. Didn’t really have a lot of bad things to say about this place at all.”

Before Dennis could make his move, he had to complete an internship over the summer, which made his arrival date the first day of classes. He had two months to catch up on a whole summer’s worth of training.

“I’d probably say the way we talk and go about our business everyday was probably like the biggest adjustment for me. Those two months missing a lot of quality time just bonding with teammates and coaches and just everyone around the staff kind of set me back a little. So, I got here, [Williams] tried to make up some ground too, on his end. I know he was kind of overextending himself towards me, just trying to get me acclimated as fast as I could.”

Dennis seemed to finally find his stride at the turn of the calendar and has become a vital part of what has made the Aggies the second-best team in the country during that time period, according to BartTorvik.com. To Avery, it was a matter of finding his confidence.

“[The coaching staff] believed in him and helped Dex hone in on his skills and got him to play at a higher level,” Avery said. “Since SEC play, he’s looked like himself, for the most part.”

And even in moments where it seems like his confidence has wavered - for instance when he pulled himself from the game at the end of the first quarter against Arkansas in favor of 3-point specialist Hayden Hefner - that has proved more a measure of his basketball intelligence than a lack of swagger.

“Remember when [Hefner] hit that shot at 1.9 on the clock?” Williams said. “Dex is always in the game at the end of halves. He had asked to come out and as we were walking off he goes, ‘See, I told you.’ He’s so selfless and his overall objective is he cares about winning.”