Buzz Williams earns 300th win in Aggies' second-round NIT victory over Oregon

Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams earned his 300th win at a unique point in his career.

His Aggies claimed a 75-60 win over Oregon in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Saturday at Reed Arena. Williams’ milestone victory comes nearly a week removed from playing four games in four days and narrowly missing out on an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

Williams deflected any praise to those who helped him along his career.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I’m thankful. I didn’t think it was going to turn into this, but with this, I understand that’s another responsibility in how I handle the blessing.”

Fittingly, preparations for Saturday’s victory needed just a little extra coaching touch.

The Aggies (25-12) practiced for the first time in almost two weeks Friday, though the training session did not go as Williams would have liked. While the energy was there, the execution fell short, he said.

“Our practice yesterday was bad,” Williams said. “Their spirit was fine. It was just rough, and they knew it wasn’t good.”

Williams spent most of Friday afternoon in various text groups with his players, discussing how he wanted things to change beginning with the Saturday morning shootaround. Instead of the traditional walk through, the Aggies broke up into groups and held a mini practice to reinforce portions of their defensive structure and make some offensive adjustments.

Williams says Oregon (20-15) runs a very unique offense that is challenge to prepare to face.

“All five players are above the free-throw line, and there’s so many layers to what they do from that,” Williams said. “You can’t teach our guys, or anybody, all of that in a one- or two-day prep.”

The extra work Saturday paid off.

A&M used an 18-6 run to build a 27-14 lead in the first half. Despite a significant disadvantage in height with five Oregon players standing above 6-foot-9, the Aggies had surprising success inside. They scored 22 of their 37 first-half points in the paint and outscored the Ducks 42-24 inside overall.

“We figured out that they didn’t like to guard the ball,” A&M freshman guard Manny Obaseki said. “They didn’t want to guard at all. They were just looking to get the rebound or get a turnover and push it on the other end. We just had to take advantage of what they were giving us and execute it. I think we did a good job of that today.”

Obaseki finished with 11 points and a career-high seven rebounds in his 10th consecutive start. The freshman has found more success and playing time as he’s adjusted to handling multiple roles in the mold of junior Tyrece Radford, Williams said.

“I thought today was the best [Obaseki] has played as a college basketball player,” Williams said. “But it was because of his presence on the glass. That’s what makes [Radford] such a hard matchup. ‘[Radford], are you playing the point this time? Are you playing over there on the wing? Are you playing an iso spot?’ Now we’re starting to use [Obaseki] that same way.”

Senior Quenton Jackson led A&M in scoring with a game-high 17 points.

Oregon cut A&M’s lead to 50-42 on De’vion Harmon’s short jumper with 13:05 left, but Obaseki answered with a short jumper. The Ducks cut their deficit to single digits one more time when N’Faly Dante’s dunk trimmed the Aggies’ lead to 53-44 with 12:24 left, but Wade Taylor IV hit a 3-pointer on A&M’s next trip down court, and the Aggies led by double digits the rest of the way.

A&M advances to face Wake Forest on Wednesday at Reed Arena. The third-round game’s start time has yet to be announced. The Demon Deacons defeated Virginia Commonwealth 80-74 on Saturday.

In seven previous appearances in the NIT, the Aggies have never advanced past the third round and earned a trip to New York City for the event’s final four. Already, A&M has become the fifth team in the program’s 110-year history to reach the 25-win mark. A full run to the NIT title would tie the 2015-16 team with a program-high 28 victories.

Jackson said having two days rest and a normal day of practice after their return from the Southeastern Conference tournament helped the Aggies get focused on the path ahead in the NIT. He added that Saturday was about celebrating Williams and his latest milestone.

“It’s special, not just for me but for everybody,” Jackson said. “He’s done so much and he’s given so much to this game. It’s great to see him rewarded that way.”

