Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams and his team will be taking their talents to Davis Diamond this fall for a charity softball game.

The players versus coaches softball game will be held on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. with proceeds from the event benefiting Buzz’s Bunch. The Buzz’s Bunch program started in 2008 when Williams was at Marquette with the primary goal of helping special needs children come together socially and hopefully fall in love with the game of basketball.