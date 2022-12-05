Brown: Texas A&M men's basketball needs to accumulate Quad I wins sooner than later

Don’t fault the Texas A&M men’s basketball team for looking ahead to an opponent two weeks in the future. They need to.

After a thoroughly lackluster 86-71 loss to Boise State on Saturday, the Aggies opened the first NET ranking of the season Monday as the 120th-ranked team in the nation. It’s the lowest weekly ranking for the Aggies since the final listing in 2021.

Sure, “the next game is the most important game” and all that jazz, which is a Sunday home bout against Oregon State, but the Aggies have to be concerned with a quality showing at No. 38 Memphis on Dec. 17.

A&M head coach Buzz Williams has made no qualms in talking about the importance of NET Quadrant I wins this season, a year after the Aggies’ resume was deemed ever-so-slightly lacking by the NCAA tournament committee who passed them over. A&M replaced three Quadrant IV games on its nonconference schedule this year with DePaul (No. 161), SMU and Boise to help bolster strength of schedule, though SMU does not appear to be the quality of matchup it has been in previous years, ranked No. 282.

“We have to respond,” Williams said after Saturday’s loss. “We can’t just wait till, ‘Well, when we play again, I hope it works.’ Two weeks from today, we’re going to play a team that’s just as good [as Boise State] numerically, they just play differently. … you can argue it will be the best environment that we’ve played in. That is just a precursor to what is going to be happening a month later.”

The good news for the Aggies is that the nonconference has been a steady build to their season’s toughest tests. At this point last year, the Aggies had already dropped two Quad I games – against TCU and Notre Dame – out of its total 16 on the season. Three of the Aggie’s Quad I wins last season came in the Southeastern Conference tournament, which clearly didn’t earn much clout in the eyes of the committee.

As the rankings stand right now, A&M is lined up for 11 Quad I games through conference play, plus the pre-Christmas matchup with Memphis. A&M could see a Quad II home bout with No. 34 Missouri or a road trip to No. 83 LSU fall into the top fourth of the rankings by the time it is all said and done. A&M fans should also root for Boise State to crack Quadrant I status before the season is over.

Compared to last season, the resume is there for the Aggies to comfortably make the NCAA tournament for the first time in the Williams’ era. They just need to make a bigger dent in the opportunity, unlike last season. Six of the eight games through the Aggies’ losing skid last season were Quadrant I games and A&M relied too heavily on a conference tournament performance that ultimately didn’t get them into the NCAA tournament.

After making a run to the finals in the National Invitation Tournament last season, the next step in the program’s progression lies in how the Aggies handle the best competition in the county. That became brutally obvious after the Aggies’ loss against the Broncos on Saturday, though Williams said the loss was better than those to Murray State and Colorado in Myrtle Beach last month.

“We are better,” Williams said. “I love our players. I love our coaches. But we didn’t do enough to beat a Quad I team. And we have more opportunities. And so, over the next two weeks, the only thing I know is we have to have more, because this was better, but it wasn’t enough.”

For any of this to matter, the Aggies have to take care of business against teams like Oregon State on Sunday. But the road to the NCAA tournament truly begins Dec. 17 against Memphis and the Aggies have to be better, much sooner than later, see that road through to the end.

Travis L. Brown’s email address is travis.brown@theeagle.com