BROWN: NIT berth still leaves Aggies wondering if season was good enough

Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams had it right when asked if his team deserved to be in the NCAA tournament, shortly after losing to Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference title game.

“I don’t know,” he simply said.

Those words resonate well with the fanbase after A&M was left out of the 68-team field. I didn’t know how A&M could be left out of the Big Dance, let alone how they could be anything but the 69th team the selection committee considered. But, A&M was fourth on the committee's list of bubble teams.

Aggie faithful flooded online forums stating that they didn’t know how this could happen again. The wounds still haven’t healed from finishing fifth in the 2020 College Football Playoff, one spot behind Notre Dame. Fittingly Notre Dame, a team the Aggie men’s basketball team beat this season, earned one of the “First Four” play-in games spots as one of the last four teams in the field.

A Cinderella run through the SEC tournament passed every kind of eye test known to man. The Aggies were playing their best basketball of the season, demonstrating the liberation created by an offensive simplified through the last month. Two of A&M’s four Quadrant I victories came over top-seeded Auburn (NET No. 11) and fourth-seeded Arkansas (NET No. 20) during the SEC tournament. Through A&M’s seven-game winning streak that crossed into the SEC tournament, A&M shot no worse than 43% from the field and crossed the 50% threshold four times. Through the first three games of the SEC tournament, the Aggies shot above 50% from 3-point rage.

On those merits, most bracket analysts believed the Aggies would be in the field. According to BracketMatrix.com, a website that compiles an average seeding from 211 different projected brackets, A&M was listed in the field of 200 different predictions, with an average seeding of 11.32. The next highest left out of the field was SMU, which showed up on 41 brackets. Notre Dame, which made it into the field, showed up on 75 of the 211 brackets.

According to the website, A&M was the ninth team since 2006 to be in 90% of the brackets, but not make the field. However, this year was the fourth consecutive tournament to see this happen.

“I do think this numerically is the best league — it may be 1B numerically,” Williams said at the loss to Tennessee. “I do study the numbers. I’m slightly more intelligent than I come across. I know what the numbers are and I do think that how the last three and a half weeks have transpired for us, I would think, for sure, has to help our resume.”

While we will never be privy to the conversations that occurred during the selection process, a point Williams highlighted, Aggie fans would have to be an ostrich to deny that there were some glaring marks against A&M this season. At the time A&M entered conference play, it possessed the worst nonconference strength of schedule of any Power 5 team. As the season settled, they finished 310th out of 358 teams. Notably, 11-seeded Indiana finished 322nd and “First Four” team Rutgers finished 355th.

Strength of schedule is a problem that seems easy, but is quite difficult to solve. It is impossible to know how a team will fare based solely on stats and rankings from a previous season.

For instance, per SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s orders, league schools must schedule a nonconference slate that has an average NET ranking of no less than 150 over a three-year period. The NET ranking of each team is locked in at the time the contract is signed. Per contracts obtained by The Eagle through open records requests, A&M’s NET average of its nonconference opponents this season was 165.79, not too far from the limit.

Through an eight-game losing skid, the Aggie had two glaring Quadrant III losses to No. 93 South Carolina and No. 149 Missouri. However, Rutgers also had two, the lowest to No. 179 UMass, as well as Wyoming’s pair, highlighted by a loss to No. 162 New Mexico.

With no NCAA tournament to cap off the season, the Aggies will be left to make their argument in the National Invitation Tournament, with the first-round game against Alcorn State tipping off at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The athletic department is hoping to create quite an atmosphere for postseason play by making all admission and parking in select lots free for the event.

However, that still won’t answer the question burning in every A&M basketball fan’s mind: Were the Aggies snubbed this year?

I’ll defer to Buzz.

“[Was] it good enough? I don’t know,” he said.

•Travis L. Williams' email address is travis.williams@theeagle.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.