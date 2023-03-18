DES MOINES, Iowa — Any fingers pointed in the direction of Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams and his staff for the Aggies’ 76-59 blowout loss to Penn State in the NCAA tournament first round are justified.

Every heave of guard Jalen Pickett’s hindquarters into an A&M defender as he backed his way into the paint brought on the painful realization for Aggie fans that A&M would have no answers for the questions the Nittany Lions were asking. That isn’t even factoring the barrage of 3-pointers Penn State fired from all around the arc nor the lights-out defense the Nittany Lions played that blocked the Aggie guards’ path to the rim.

You’d have to be crazy — or a mid-major program — to think the outcome of a March Madness game isn’t weighed heavily. But that one loss, no matter how it came to be, shouldn’t negate the season Williams was able to orchestrate with no sure-fire NBA talent on his roster.

The NCAA tournament game aside, Williams deserves a contract extension. Thanks to an option in Williams’ contract taken by A&M last year, Williams has three years remaining on his initial six-year deal in Aggieland.

In the last four years, Williams’ resume includes two Southeastern Conference coach of the year nods as well as a trip to the National Invitation Tournament final and an NCAA tournament berth. But what makes him worth every penny of A&M’s money is his ability to get more with less and quickly rally a team around a common purpose. That quality will be magnified as both college basketball and Williams adjust to the transfer portal era.

“At the end of the day, regardless of what this model has morphed into or what it’s going to morph into, it’ll always come down to relationships,” Williams said before the season began as his thesis statement on program building.

Though he took the Aggies to two Sweet 16s, Williams’ predecessor Billy Kennedy ultimately lost his job because he failed to make the most of rosters loaded with talent including Khris Middleton, Danuel House, Jalen Jones, Tyler Davis, Alex Caruso and Robert Williams.

Williams has placed just one of his A&M players on an NBA roster, Quenton Jackson, who is a perfect example of William’s ability to transform a player. Jackson came to A&M to fill the honorary role of lone junior college player on Williams’ roster, a tradition he’s carried as a tip of the cap to his JUCO beginnings. But Jackson transformed into a professional-caliber talent under Williams.

“When I met Q, he’s been solid ever since, being in the gym,” A&M guard Tyrece Radford said earlier this season. “Seeing him go through that whole process and sticking to it I think brought a lot of motivation to the whole team. That meant a lot for us to see him do that.”

Yes, A&M was bounced from the first round of the NCAA tournament, but those Jackson kind of stories are already repeating themselves, now in multiples.

In his second season with the Aggies, Wade Taylor IV earned first-team All-SEC honors. Mississippi State transfer Andersson Garcia improved from a low-production role player at Mississippi State to a consistent sixth man, who frequently was mentioned as the team’s most valuable player during conference play.

Radford improved his 3-point field goal percentage from 29.2% during his sophomore year at Virginia Tech to 40.2% his junior year. He dipped to 31.3% from behind the arc this season but greatly improved his ability to get to the rim via dribble penetration.

Williams will always try to get more out of less. He has been frank in his recruiting strategy, which is to locate players of high character who share his philosophy rather than to worry about how many stars they’re getting from the recruiting sites.

That ideology can rub some factions of the fanbase the wrong way, especially in instances like Thursday when the Aggies were run out of the gym. But in a world where college rosters will be built more heavily out of the transfer portal than the high school level, getting teams to gel around a common goal and strategy as quickly as possible will be a major deciding factor in success.

Williams should be judged over the offseason on if he can improve the team’s shooting to supplement Taylor and Radford. Why handicap his ability to sell players on finishing their career at A&M by forming a self-induced cloud of uncertainty over the program on if this staff will be in Aggieland for the long term? Lock Williams into a new contract and secure his ability to prove that creating more with less is a mark of good coaching and a program capable of maintaining success in the years to come.

