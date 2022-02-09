Brown: Buzz Williams should get benefit of doubt during first normal season in Aggieland

There will always be the question of what could have been in Williams’ first season at A&M. Expectations were low when he inherited a team that went 14-18 the year prior. But no one, including Williams, knew what post Josh Nebo could be for the team. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments to be canceled, so no one knows how many games Nebo and a hot Aggie squad could have won to potentially slip into the NCAA tournament. They finished the shortened season at 16-14 overall and tied for sixth in the SEC at 10-8. Williams was named SEC coach of the year for the effort.

While the 8-10 overall and 2-8 SEC records in 2020-21 will go on Williams’s resume and A&M fans felt the sting of every loss, little blame can be laid at the feet of Williams. He was navigating what should have been the worst season for a talent-bare program, while also keeping his team away from an invisible enemy that wreaked havoc on teams across the country. No coach, barring severe institutional dysfunction, should be held accountable for that season, though Williams knows how fandom works.

