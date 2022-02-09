Brown: Buzz Williams should get benefit of doubt during first normal season in Aggieland

Immature and ultra competitive children in the 1990s knew exactly the purpose of the reset button on the front of their Nintendo Entertainment System. It wasn’t always pressed to restart the game but often to deny your buddy the joy of victory when a game was already out of hand, in turn allowing you to save face.
Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams said before the season began that the 2021-22 campaign felt like a “reset” after losing 10 players and replacing them with six transfers and three true freshmen. It wasn’t that reset button of emotionally rebooting but a true turnover in an effort to build a program.
For that, Williams and his staff deserve the benefit of the doubt for a lackluster three years at A&M, especially in the midst of the toughest week of this season. A&M lost to LSU 76-68 on Tuesday at Reed Arena and now have to play at No. 1 Auburn at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The third year of Williams’ tenure at previous stops has traditionally been marked with success. At Marquette, Williams took an already loaded Golden Eagle squad to its third consecutive NCAA tournament after winning 22 games. In his third year at Virginia Tech, Williams returned the Hokies to the Big Dance for the first time in a decade after also winning 22 games. But any level-headed individual — say a Power Five conference athletics administrator — would understand that Williams isn’t really in his third season in Aggieland thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will always be the question of what could have been in Williams’ first season at A&M. Expectations were low when he inherited a team that went 14-18 the year prior. But no one, including Williams, knew what post Josh Nebo could be for the team. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments to be canceled, so no one knows how many games Nebo and a hot Aggie squad could have won to potentially slip into the NCAA tournament. They finished the shortened season at 16-14 overall and tied for sixth in the SEC at 10-8. Williams was named SEC coach of the year for the effort.
While the 8-10 overall and 2-8 SEC records in 2020-21 will go on Williams’s resume and A&M fans felt the sting of every loss, little blame can be laid at the feet of Williams. He was navigating what should have been the worst season for a talent-bare program, while also keeping his team away from an invisible enemy that wreaked havoc on teams across the country. No coach, barring severe institutional dysfunction, should be held accountable for that season, though Williams knows how fandom works.
“I know it counts relative to my record and Texas A&M’s record,” Williams said. “It just seems like an outlier in comparison to Year 1, 10-8, and what is now Year 3. Year 2, it counts, but it’s kind of a completely different vibe, but I have to be accountable for it.”
The window for NCAA tournament success this season was only slightly cracked for A&M from the start. College basketball data analyst Ken Pomroy projected the Aggies would finish 10-8 in conference play and just miss the NCAA tournament. As the Aggies sit now with a 4-7 conference record, the only two losses that weren’t expected were to South Carolina and Missouri.
Any postseason tournament berth, whether it be sneaking into the NCAA tournament or making the NIT, would still be a step in the right direction.
“Any sort of postseason would be great,” Williams said. “I think we still have work to do for that to happen with eight games left.”
The future seems brighter for a program that has more talent and more stability than during the last two seasons. By leaning heavily on the transfer portal, Williams has locked in a young group of players (ranked 261st in the nation in experience by KenPom.com) by their use of the one-time transfer. Think a frozen present in a white elephant exchange. Aggie fans should be happy their Secret Santa brought players with upside like Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III to the gift exchange.
Yes, the outlook on the 2022 recruiting class is bleak as the Aggies rank 83rd in the country, according to the 247Sports.com team rankings. But nothing can be said about a program’s ability to recruit until the transfer portal has been fully utilized, a fact that Taylor, a freshman, is thankful came about after his recruitment.
“I think some coaches would rather go with a seasoned guard or a seasoned big in the portal, who they believe will come in and make an impact, instead of trusting a high school kid to come out,” Taylor said.
The only pressure Williams should be under at this point is finding an impact center as soon as possible, wherever that player may be hiding.
• Travis L. Brown’s email address is travis.brown@theeagle.com.