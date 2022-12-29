Basketball helped Texas A&M's Solomon Washington blaze path from New Orlean's Ninth Ward

As a head basketball coach, Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams certainly likes recruits who can play lights-out basketball. But as a human, Williams makes no qualms about the fact that he is attracted to a good story.

In freshman forward Solomon Washington, Williams found both.

“I’m just attracted to underdog-type stories,” Williams said. “I’m attracted to those that, statistically speaking, the odds say it’s against them. I’m inspired by those that overcome odds. ... I think he’s what college athletics is supposed to be about.”

Washington came to A&M from New Orleans’ Ninth Ward, an area rife with crime. According to data compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, half of New Orleans’ homicides and non-fatal shootings between 2016 and 2020 occurred in two police districts that includes the Ninth Ward.

“A lot of your friends get caught in with the violence,” Washington said. “Some lose their life at an early age. So it kind of made me grow up faster than what I wanted to, but it was probably something I needed.”

Washington’s father was incarcerated when he was very young, and he was raised by his mother, Tarchana, according to his basketball trainer and mentor James Parlow. Washington says talking to his mother, his “best friend,” on the phone is one of his favorite ways to spend time when he’s away from the basketball court.

“His mom is his backbone,” Parlow said. “That’s all he had, because his dad was incarcerated and he just had his mom. They went through a lot together. One of the reasons he works so hard, trying to make it, is taking care of his mom.”

Washington’s first love was football, playing wide receiver and defensive end, but after his first college scholarship offer came in basketball when he was a freshman at George Washington Carver Collegiate Academy, he quickly saw his future on the hardwood, he said.

Around the same time, Washington was referred to Parlow, a local basketball trainer in the F.A.S.T. Basketball Academy. Parlow played at the University of New Orleans when Williams was the head coach. He was also high school friends with Washington’s father.

“I try to help all my friends who can’t be with their kids, whether they’re dead or in jail, which I have a lot of them,” Parlow said. “I step in and help their kid in any kind of way, because that’s what we do. Solomon was one of those kids I was fortunate to have time to help.”

Washington’s game was a little rough around the edges until 2020 when the pandemic gave him time to work with Parlow on an every day basis. He averaged 14.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per game last season as a senior en route to the Class 4A state championship and picked up six Division I scholarship offers. He also was named the 2022 Gatorade Louisiana boys basketball player of the year.

But his intangibles stood out more to Parlow, who knew they would translate perfectly under Williams at A&M. Once when Parlow needed the high schooler to fill in during a semi-pro basketball tournament, it was his love for the game and his loyalty to his trainer that led him to play in sneakers a size too small with the insoles removed, Parlow said.

“If that’s not tough, I don’t know what tough is,” Parlow said with a laugh.

Parlow called A&M’s coaching staff to let the Aggies know about Washington.

“The first thing is his heart,” Parlow said. “He’s a team guy. Solomon averaged [14.9 points his senior year] when he could have had 30, but he wanted to get his teammates involved and he wanted to get his teammates to shine. All of those guys ended up playing college ball because Solomon took less and gave them more. ... Buzz likes guys who are straight forward, no nonsense and they work their butt off. I remembered Buzz’s practices are always go, go, go. Solomon has one of the best motors in the country and with all of that in one, I thought the intangibles would suit Buzz very well.”

Even though Washington was initially leaning toward LSU, it was Williams’ knowledge of his New Orleans’ roots that sealed the deal, Parlow and Washington said. It also helped that A&M associate head coach Devin Johnson played for Washington’s rival high school. Washington said he frequently reminds Johnson that he put up 30 points against the coach’s former school.

“It kind of helped a lot, because Coach Dev recruited me hard too and Coach Dev is from New Orleans,” Washington said. “Them knowing the area already and knowing players like me [made it] a good fit.”

The transition to college basketball has been slow, but Washington has managed to make an instant impact. He led all scorers with 15 points in an exhibition match against Texas A&M-Kingsville to open the season and has since averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game this season. Washington is third on the team in field goal percentage at 51.5%.

“Now it’s starting to slow down, but the first few months it was something new every day,” he said.

He’s farther ahead defensively. Williams has claimed Washington can cover any one of the five positions on the court, and Parlow nicknamed him “the five-star stopper” for the kind of defense he played against top-level talent.

“That’s how he became who he is, because he focused on stopping those guys who had the big names and he was doing a great job of it,” Parlow said. “That’s what A&M is going to get, the five-star stopper. The guy who is averaging 20, he’s going to hold them to 12 or 10.”

Basketball kept Washington off the streets and helped him develop a reputation as a stand-out basketball player and an overall good kid, both he and Parlow said. Now he’s focused on starting a new story at A&M.

“Once you get to college, you start over,” Washington said. “I’m just trying to build a new name for myself at this level and be good enough to make it at the next level.”