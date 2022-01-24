Auburn men ranked first for first time; Ole Miss women are 24th

The Auburn men’s basketball team is ranked first in the Associated Press men’s Top 25 for the first time in school history, while the Ole Miss women made the Top 25 for the first time in 15 years.

The Auburn men (18-1, 7-0 SEC) have won 15 straight, capped by an 80-71 victory over 12th-ranked Kentucky that allowed Auburn to jump Gonzaga for the top spot in the poll. Auburn received 45 of 61 first-place votes in the poll that began with the 1948-49 season.

“The No. 1 ranking matters because it’s historical,” Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said. “I’m very happy for Auburn. I’m very happy for my coaches and or players to have been been able to achieve that. That said, we got a lot of work to do.”

The Tigers (18-1, 15-0 SEC) spent most of the 1999-2000 season ranked in the top 10, including one week at No. 2. They also spent a week at No. 2 late in the 1998-99 season and another week at No. 2 back in February 1959.

But being No. 1? That’s a whole new experience. The Tigers are the fifth team to reach that spot this season, following two stints by the Bulldogs and runs by Duke, Purdue and defending national champion Baylor.