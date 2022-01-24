Auburn men ranked first for first time; Ole Miss women are 24th

The Auburn men’s basketball team is ranked first in the Associated Press men’s Top 25 for the first time in school history, while the Ole Miss women made the Top 25 for the first time in 15 years.
The Auburn men (18-1, 7-0 SEC) have won 15 straight, capped by an 80-71 victory over 12th-ranked Kentucky that allowed Auburn to jump Gonzaga for the top spot in the poll. Auburn received 45 of 61 first-place votes in the poll that began with the 1948-49 season.
“The No. 1 ranking matters because it’s historical,” Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said. “I’m very happy for Auburn. I’m very happy for my coaches and or players to have been been able to achieve that. That said, we got a lot of work to do.”
The Tigers (18-1, 15-0 SEC) spent most of the 1999-2000 season ranked in the top 10, including one week at No. 2. They also spent a week at No. 2 late in the 1998-99 season and another week at No. 2 back in February 1959.
But being No. 1? That’s a whole new experience. The Tigers are the fifth team to reach that spot this season, following two stints by the Bulldogs and runs by Duke, Purdue and defending national champion Baylor.
Other Southeastern Conference men’s teams in the AP Top 25 are No. 12 Kentucky (15-4, 5-2), No. 18 Tennessee (13-5, 4-3) and No. 19 LSU (15-4, 3-4). A&M (15-4, 4-2) had 10 points last week for 35th place, but didn’t get a vote this week after losses to Kentucky and Arkansas. The Aggies are still getting votes in the USA Today/coaches’ poll and have 12 points this week – one more than last week—good for 37th place. A&M will be at LSU on Wednesday night.
The Ole Miss women (17-2, 5-1) are ranked 24th after road victories last week at Texas A&M (80-63) and 23rd-ranked Kentucky (63-54) that made the Rebels 6-0 in road games this season.
“Fifteen years is crazy,” Mississippi coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I told them before the Kentucky game that I had been downplaying the whole ranking deal and I apologized to them for that. I didn’t think it was fair of me. I said if you want to get ranked, go ahead and beat Kentucky and be ranked.”
NOTHING NEW FOR PEARL
Being ranked No. 1 is not new for Pearl. He led Tennessee to the No. 1 spot during the 2007-08 season.
“I don't know that I could draw differences between the other teams,” he said. “What I can tell you I like more is how much they enjoy playing with each other, and how close they are off the court. Now, we haven't faced much adversity. Adversity reveals character, it doesn't just build it. So when we get some adversity and get some losses, then we'll see how all those friendships will be challenged. And how you can tap into them.”
Baylor rebounded from consecutive losses while it was No. 1 to beat West Virginia and Oklahoma and climb one position to fourth in the latest poll. Big 12 rival Kansas is fifth.
The Boilermakers fell two spots to sixth after losing to Indiana early last week. They were followed by Houston and UCLA, deadlocked at No. 7, with Duke and Michigan State rounding out the top 10.
The Spartans, unranked to start the season, blew out then-No. 8 Wisconsin last week and have lost once since November.
“We got after it, and that’s the way it had to be, and a lot of it falls on me, too,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I think we got some things accomplished last week.”
The Badgers fell to No. 11 and were followed by Kentucky, Texas Tech, Villanova and Southern California, which bounced back from a loss to Oregon with wins over Colorado and Utah on the road.
Ohio State climbed three spots to give the Big Ten a fourth team within the top 16. Providence, Tennessee, LSU and UConn rounded out the top 20, while Xavier, Marquette, Iowa State, Illinois and Davidson completed the poll.
Stephen Curry's alma mater is ranked for the first time since spending a Week at No. 24 in March 2015.
“We've got to learn lessons, and it seems every game has given us lessons to learn,” Davidson coach Bob McKillop said, “and one of the joys of learning those lessons is we're learning them with victories and not losses.”
IN AND OUT
Marquette returned to the men's Top 25 for the first time under Shaka Smart, landing at No. 23 after the Golden Eagles didn't have a single vote last week. That's what happens when you beat three straight ranked teams — Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier — to run your winning streak to six heading into another showdown with the Pirates on Tuesday night.
Dropping out were Texas, which has lost three of its last five, and Loyola, which lost to Missouri State on Saturday.
UP AND DOWN
Tennessee made the biggest leap this week, climbing six spots to No. 18 following wins over Vanderbilt and LSU. Texas Tech and UConn each jumped five spots with the Red Raiders reaching a season-best No. 13 in the poll.
Iowa State tumbled the farthest, eight spots to No. 23, after losses to Texas Tech and TCU gave the Cyclones five in their last seven games. Illinois fell seven spots to No. 24 after losing a heartbreaker to Purdue and getting drilled by Maryland.
MEN'S CONFERENCE WATCH
The Big Ten and Big East have five ranked teams apiece, followed by the SEC and Big 12 with four each. The Pac-12 has three and the ACC, American Athletic, West Coast and Atlantic 10 each had one.
MEASURING STICK FOR OLE MISS
That unblemished mark will be put to the test Thursday when the Rebels visit No. 1 South Carolina in a rescheduled game. The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to remain the top team in the poll and then promptly beat Vanderbilt 85-30 on Monday night.
McPhee-McCuin is excited to see where her team stacks up against the best in the country and knows a win would put the Rebels one step closer to their goal of making the NCAA Tournament.
“If you’re serious about basketball and competition, how are you not pumped up to play the No. 1 team in the country?” she said. “We were pretty bummed when COVID took that away from us early.”
Stanford, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Louisville round out the top five. The Wolfpack rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Cardinals last Thursday and take command of the ACC.
Indiana remained sixth and was followed by Michigan, Arizona, Texas and UConn. The Longhorns jumped up six spots after beating then-No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday. The Cyclones fell to 13th.
The Huskies were supposed to play South Carolina on Thursday, but Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said her team needs to complete its SEC schedule "to keep ourselves in the running for a conference title."
One of the few dates Ole Miss had open was Thursday.
UConn will visit DePaul on Wednesday to make-up a game lost when the Huskies had COVID-19 issues.
RECORD PERFORMANCES
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA Division I single-game women's scoring record Sunday, piling up 61 points against then-No. 14 Oklahoma. She bested the previous mark by a point and helped the No. 25 Wildcats re-enter the poll this week.
Lee is second in the country in scoring, averaging 25.5 points. She is right behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who last week became the in NCAA history to record consecutive 30-point triple-doubles.
JUMPING BACK INTO THE POLL
Oregon finally is healthy and the Ducks are showing it on the court.
Oregon returned to the Top 25 this week at No. 19 after beating UConn last week. It was the team's second consecutive win over a top-10 opponent (Arizona). Kelly Graves' team started the season at No. 10 before injuries to stars Nyara Sabally, Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao. Now with the team healthy the Ducks are looking to reclaim their spot atop the conference.
FALLING OUT
Kentucky is out of the Top 25 for the first time since Nov. 19, 2018. The Wildcats had been ranked for 65 consecutive weeks which was the eighth longest active run. North Carolina and Florida Gulf Coast also dropped out of the poll.