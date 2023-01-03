As SEC play opens, Williams looks to new formula to simplify success for Texas A&M men's basketball team

Last year, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team defeated Alcorn State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, head coach Buzz Williams handed the media a packet filled with numbers and statistics he crunched to support why the Aggies deserved to be in the NCAA tournament.

Nearly a year later as the Aggies (8-5) get set to open all-important Southeastern Conference play Wednesday at Florida (7-6), Williams has the tournament equation distilled to one simple number — three.

For the first time since he’s been in Aggieland, Williams took 15 minutes during his team’s film session on Monday to give an overall context of the SEC this season. To make it memorable, he used a highlight video that had lines from the movie “Any Given Sunday” interspersed throughout to captivate his Gen Z audience.

Beyond giving them a brief look at the surface level of these teams, he presented a simple formula to give his team a framework on how it is progressing through conference play. A home loss is a negative point. Road wins are a point. Everything else is zero.

It’s a system that was taught to him in his first year as a head coach while at New Orleans.

“If you win at home, you can argue you are supposed to win at home,” Williams said. “If you lose on the road, you can argue you are supposed to lose on the road. If you do what you are supposed to do, [you score zero].”

By this formula, the Aggies finished at zero in SEC play last year, which was just good enough to make the NIT. Williams believes this season in which seven SEC teams enter conference play in the top 50 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, it will take at least a score of three to punch a ticket to the NCAA tournament. And the Aggies must hit this mark prior to the SEC tournament, because as Williams has mentioned this season, the run to the SEC tournament finals last season did the Aggies no favors.

“We’ve got to get to plus 3,” Williams said. “And without explaining all of the net, depending on how some of this shakes out, you could argue it’s got to be plus 4. But zero, considering our nonconference record, it for sure won’t do it. We played a much more difficult schedule than we ever have played since we’ve been here, but zero won’t do it.”

A&M went 8-5 in nonconference play this season that included a NET quadrant III loss to Murray State and a quadrant IV loss to Wofford. According to KenPom.com, the Aggies’ nonconference strength of schedule this year ranks 224th in the nation, up from 308th last year.

By Williams’ logic and incorporating NET quadrants, if the Aggies win all of their quadrant II through IV games and win home quadrant I games against Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama, they will finish as the last team in the tournament, according to BartTorvik.com’s Teamcast.

In other words, the margin for error is narrow.

The gravity of that concept can be mitigated by simply knowing what the next game means in the context of William’s plus-minus system.

“What are we playing for tomorrow?” Williams said. “We’re playing for plus one. OK, good. To some degree, there’s accountability within every game if you’re only playing that game that I’m talking about, the plus-minus game. Not mirror, not road, not home, not a ranked team.”

Williams said the players like the simplified way of breaking down the season. Wednesday the test begins in earnest with a trip to Florida, which is 63rd in the NET rankings and an opportunity for A&M to bag its first quadrant I win. Or in William’s simplified formula, a chance to go plus-one.

“You can get lost in all of that. You can get lost that we lost to Wofford,” Williams said. “And so will it somewhat give us a frame of reference over the next nine weeks, but also understand what’s at stake? I think it accomplished that.”