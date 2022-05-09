 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arkansas’ Robinson pledges to Aggies; Williams headed to San Francisco

  • 0

Former Arkansas men’s basketball guard Khalen Robinson pledged to Texas A&M on Sunday via social media. Robinson as a sophomore last season played in 19 games, starting two. He averaged 1.5 points and 4.8 minutes per game. As a freshman he played in 11 games with no starts, averaging 2.6 points and 8.4 minutes before suffering a season-ending foot injury.  Robinson, who entered the transfer portal approximately five weeks ago, will have three years of eligibility.

Former A&M guard Marcus Williams announced Monday he’ll play at San Francisco. Williams played at A&M last season after transferring from Wyoming. Williams, who entered the transfer portal in early early April, averaged 7.9 points and 3.4 assists in 27 games with the Aggies, making 25 starts.

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady that Miami GP is F1's Super Bowl

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert