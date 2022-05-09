Arkansas’ Robinson pledges to Aggies; Williams headed to San Francisco

Former Arkansas men’s basketball guard Khalen Robinson pledged to Texas A&M on Sunday via social media. Robinson as a sophomore last season played in 19 games, starting two. He averaged 1.5 points and 4.8 minutes per game. As a freshman he played in 11 games with no starts, averaging 2.6 points and 8.4 minutes before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Robinson, who entered the transfer portal approximately five weeks ago, will have three years of eligibility.