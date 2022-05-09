Arkansas’ Robinson pledges to Aggies; Williams headed to San Francisco

Former Arkansas men’s basketball guard Khalen Robinson pledged to Texas A&M on Sunday via social media. Robinson as a sophomore last season played in 19 games, starting two. He averaged 1.5 points and 4.8 minutes per game. As a freshman he played in 11 games with no starts, averaging 2.6 points and 8.4 minutes before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Robinson, who entered the transfer portal approximately five weeks ago, will have three years of eligibility.
Former A&M guard Marcus Williams announced Monday he’ll play at San Francisco. Williams played at A&M last season after transferring from Wyoming. Williams, who entered the transfer portal in early early April, averaged 7.9 points and 3.4 assists in 27 games with the Aggies, making 25 starts.
