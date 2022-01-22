Arkansas men's basketball team fends off Texas A&M rally to win 76-73 in OT

The statistics were as close as the score.

Arkansas shot 37.5% from the field (24 of 64), while A&M shot 37% (23 of 62). The Razorbacks shot 7 of 20 (35.0%) on 3-pointers and A&M was 8 of 26 (30.7%). Both teams shot lights out at the free-throw line with A&M hitting 19 of 29 (95%) and Arkansas 21 of 25 (84%). Arkansas had a slim 41-40 rebounding edge.

“[We had] incredible fight, tremendous courage, unbelievable togetherness [in] a top-five arena environment in the country,” Buzz Williams said.

Arkansas had four players score in double figures. JD Notae, the SEC’s leading scorer, led the way with 17 points but fouled out late in regulation on a 3-point attempt by Jackson, who hit all three free throws to pull A&M within three points. Umedu added 15 points for Arkansas. Jaylin Williams had 14 and Au’Diese Toney 12. Jaylin Williams added 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double in five games.

Taylor came off the bench for a career-high 25 points, hitting 8 of 14 field goals, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Jackson added 13 points. Tyrece Radford added nine points and a season-high 11 rebounds.