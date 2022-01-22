Arkansas men's basketball team fends off Texas A&M rally to win 76-73 in OT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stanley Umude’s dunk with a second left in overtime sealed the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 76-73 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference men’s basketball action Saturday night.
A&M (15-4, 4-2) never led in regulation but forced overtime on Hassan Diarra’s 3-pointer with nine seconds left that tied the game at 64. That capped a 6-0 run by the Aggies.
A&M’s Quenton Jackson hit a layup off the fast break to open overtime scoring, giving the Aggies their first lead. A&M also led 68-66 lead on Diarra’s layup with three minutes left in overtime, but Arkansas (14-5, 4-3) took the lead for good at 69-68 on Davonte Davis’ three-point play with 2:31 left. Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams had a dunk following a missed 3-pointer by A&M’s Marcus Williams, and Davis hit one of two free throws with 1:11 left to cap a 6-0 run for a 72-68 Razorback lead.
A&M freshman Wade Taylor IV buried a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to pull the Aggies within 72-71, but Jaylin Williams hit a jumper with 13 seconds left to extend Arkansas’ lead to 74-71. Taylor hit two free throws with 5 seconds left, but Arkansas beat A&M’s backcourt pressure, leading to Umude’s dunk as the Razorbacks avenged an 86-81 loss to A&M at Reed Arena on Jan. 8.
“[We] did a lot of good things, [but] we didn’t start well,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “[It’s] hard to play from behind against a team that’s [playing like a] top 20 team in the country.”
The statistics were as close as the score.
Arkansas shot 37.5% from the field (24 of 64), while A&M shot 37% (23 of 62). The Razorbacks shot 7 of 20 (35.0%) on 3-pointers and A&M was 8 of 26 (30.7%). Both teams shot lights out at the free-throw line with A&M hitting 19 of 29 (95%) and Arkansas 21 of 25 (84%). Arkansas had a slim 41-40 rebounding edge.
“[We had] incredible fight, tremendous courage, unbelievable togetherness [in] a top-five arena environment in the country,” Buzz Williams said.
Arkansas had four players score in double figures. JD Notae, the SEC’s leading scorer, led the way with 17 points but fouled out late in regulation on a 3-point attempt by Jackson, who hit all three free throws to pull A&M within three points. Umedu added 15 points for Arkansas. Jaylin Williams had 14 and Au’Diese Toney 12. Jaylin Williams added 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double in five games.
Taylor came off the bench for a career-high 25 points, hitting 8 of 14 field goals, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Jackson added 13 points. Tyrece Radford added nine points and a season-high 11 rebounds.
A&M, which hit only 1 of 22 3-pointers and 5 of 13 free throws in Thursday’s 64-58 loss to 12th-ranked Kentucky, had a poor start against Arkansas, hitting 1 of 10 field goals as the Razorbacks took a 20-4 lead. A&M battled back to trail by only 33-29 at halftime.