Andersson Garcia's rebounding effort pushes Texas A&M men's basketball team past Vanderbilt

As the Texas A&M men’s basketball team limped through its Southeastern Conference matchup with Vanderbilt on Saturday, an exasperated student shouted his disdain towards the Aggie effort.

“Get Andersson Garcia off the court!” the voice from the student section yelled.

The substitute’s offensive numbers might have been limited in the Aggies’ narrow 72-66 win over the Commodores at Reed Arena, but his impact was felt on the boards.

Garcia pulled down a season- and team-high eight rebounds, all in the second half. Six of the boards came on the offensive end of the floor and led directly to seven Aggie points.

“Andersson Garcia probably only finished with five points tonight, but he was probably the MVP of this game,” Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “Having six offensive rebounds he kept alive for them and gave them second-chance opportunities ... can’t afford to give teams, especially on the road, those second-chance opportunities, and that was the difference in the game tonight.”

Over the last five games, Garcia has seen his minutes go up, including a career-high 29 in the Aggies’ win at No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday. He also had a very successful week in practice, head coach Buzz Williams said.

“Lately Andy has been playing big minutes,” A&M guard Tyrece Radford said. “He’s been doing a very good job. I give him praise for that too. As a guy who comes off the bench, he stays prepared. He stays on his toes. He stays ready any given night to come in and play minutes like that.”

With the game still in the balance and two minutes left, Garcia’s offensive rebound and layup ultimately provided the Aggies (15-6, 7-1) the game-winning points. The effort helped stop a 15-1 Vanderbilt run that gave the Commodores (10-11, 3-5) a one-point lead with three minutes left.

“That was an Andy play,” Radford said. “The more you see him play, the more you’ll see the plays he makes. He’s a wonderful player.”

Vanderbilt put the pressure on early by hitting five consecutive 3-pointers. The Commodores finished the first half 6 for 8 from 3-point range, including 4 for 5 for forward Myles Stute. The junior finished with a season-high tying seven 3-pointers and a game-high 22 points.

“He’s the best shooter in the league, because he has length and he’s never putting it on the floor,” Williams said. “So much of their plays, you have to guard it on the ball side, but the action on the ball side is all decoy, because it’s about to be [Stute] on the weakside.”

Thanks to their 3-point prowess, the Commodores led 34-30 at halftime.

The Aggies cut into Vanderbilt’s lead early in the second with an 8-0 run then took the lead later on a 6-0 stretch. A&M later stretched its lead to as much as 13 on a 12-0 run. Vanderbilt swung momentum back quickly with a 15-1 run, which included three treys that gave it a 66-65 lead with 2:59 left.

Despite going 5 for 10 from the free-throw line down the stretch, the Aggies sealed the victory thanks to Garcia’s putback.

A&M entered the game shooting 75% from the foul line, ranking second in the SEC.

“We were talking about it in the huddle ... we were like we didn’t want the fans to leave early,” A&M forward Henry Coleman III said with a laugh. “It was too good of an environment. So I guess we had to miss a couple.”

Coleman paced the Aggies with 18 points to go with six rebounds. Radford and guard Wade Taylor IV followed with 14 points apiece.

With forward Solomon Washington missing his third game with a concussion and a bevy of forwards in foul trouble over the last three games, anyone in the program would agree that success would not have been possible without Garcia.

“He has a very unique spirit,” Williams said. “It’s very lovable. It’s very competitive. But because English is not his first language, there’s a uniqueness to the vibe of it. I would say he’s probably the most beloved player in the program.”

NOTES — A&M held it’s annual Beat the Hell Outta Breast Cancer Game on Saturday, allowing Radford to make a special gesture. The back of his white and pink jersey had the name Svihla, for his former academic advisor Alise Svihla, who is currently battling colon cancer. The change in name was a surprise for Radford and organized by some of the program staffers. He said he would sign the jersey and send it to Svihla, who lives in Virginia. “It meant a lot. ... I know she was watching,” Radford said. “She texted me before the game and let me know she was watching and good luck and do what I normally do. It means a lot.”

