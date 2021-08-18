Despite entering the transfer portal, Radford continued to list himself as a Virginia Tech guard in his Twitter bio. Tech still included him on the roster for the upcoming season on the athletic department’s website.

But Turk said at Monday’s hearing that Radford, a Louisiana native, “has gone back to Louisiana.”

“He was a student here,” Turk said in court as Radford stood beside him. “He still could be. That is up in the air right now as well.”

Jennifer Blankenship of the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program said at Monday’s hearing that Radford had told her office he was moving back to Louisiana and thus wanted the ignition interlock device removed from his car. She said her office granted his request.

But she said that in the period between his request and the removal of the device, Radford had “an additional positive reading.” She said the date of the second positive reading was July 3.

Turk said that after the second positive reading occurred, Radford completed a class in Louisiana related to alcohol and driving.

Blankenship said at the hearing that the interlock ignition device is now off Radford’s car and that he no longer has a restricted driver’s license.