Aggie Middleton, USA men's basketball team claim gold

SAITAMA, Japan - Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history and the U.S. held off France 87-82 on Sat-urday to win the title at the Tokyo Games — ending a summer that started with sputters but closed with celebration.

Former Texas A&M standout Khris Middleton played 10 minutes, 32 seconds. He had four points, making one of three 3-pointers and one of two free throws. He had a rebound and two fouls. The victory put Middleton and fellow Milwaukee Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday into a rare club. Before them, only Scottie Pippen (who did it twice), Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had won an NBA title and Olympic gold in the same year.