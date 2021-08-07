 Skip to main content
Aggie Middleton, USA men's basketball team claim gold
MIDDLETON

United States' Khris Middleton (8) drives ahead of France's Evan Fournier (10) during men's basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Saturday in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

 Robert Cessna

SAITAMA, Japan - Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history and the U.S. held off France 87-82 on Sat-urday to win the title at the Tokyo Games — ending a summer that started with sputters but closed with celebration.

Former Texas A&M standout Khris Middleton played 10 minutes, 32 seconds. He had four points, making one of three 3-pointers and one of two free throws. He had a rebound and two fouls. The victory put Middleton and fellow Milwaukee Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday into a rare club. Before them, only Scottie Pippen (who did it twice), Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had won an NBA title and Olympic gold in the same year.

- Wire report

