Aggie men's basketball team to wrap up nonconference play Wednesday night at Reed Arena

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will host Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena in the Aggies’ final nonconference game of the season.
The Aggies (10-2) beat Dallas Christian 102-52 at home Monday, while Central Arkansas (2-9) beat Hendrix 90-56 in Conway, Arkansas.
A&M will begin Southeastern Conference play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Georgia in Athens, Georgia. The Aggies’ first SEC home game is set for noon Jan. 8 against Arkansas.
