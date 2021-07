The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will face Wisconsin in the first round of the Maui Invitational at 1 p.m. Nov. 22 in Lahaina, Hawaii, tournament officials announced Tuesday.

A&M will face either Butler or Houston on Nov. 23.

The tournament at the Lahaina Civic Center includes Notre Dame, Oregon, Chaminade and St. Mary’s.

A&M will announce its full 2021-22 schedule at a later date.