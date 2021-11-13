 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie men's basketball team to host Islanders at 2 p.m. Sunday
0 comments

Aggie men's basketball team to host Islanders at 2 p.m. Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (2-0) beat Abilene Christian 81-80 on Hassan Diarra’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in the second OT period Friday. Andre Gordon led A&M with 17 points, while Tyrece Radford had 15, Quenton Jackson 13 and Marcus Williams 12. A&M head coach Buzz Williams will return to the bench after serving a two-game suspension for NCAA rules violations.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert