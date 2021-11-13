Aggie men's basketball team to host Islanders at 2 p.m. Sunday

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (2-0) beat Abilene Christian 81-80 on Hassan Diarra’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in the second OT period Friday. Andre Gordon led A&M with 17 points, while Tyrece Radford had 15, Quenton Jackson 13 and Marcus Williams 12. A&M head coach Buzz Williams will return to the bench after serving a two-game suspension for NCAA rules violations.