The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will play at Virginia at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 29 in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge at the Cavaliers’ John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. It will be just the second meeting between the two schools with the Aggies winning the only other meeting 60-59 at the 1962 Arkansas State Holiday Tournament in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Aggie men's basketball team to face Cavaliers in ACC/SEC Challenge
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
