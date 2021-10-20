 Skip to main content
Aggie men's basketball team picked to finish 12th in SEC this season
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is picked to finish 12th in the Southeastern Conference this season in the league’s preseason media poll. Kentucky is picked to win the SEC with Alabama second, Arkansas third and Tennessee fourth. Auburn is fifth followed by LSU, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia.

A&M will host Texas A&M-Kingsville at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in an exhibition game at Reed Arena. Admission is free. The Aggies’ regular-season opener is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 10 against North Florida at Reed Arena.

