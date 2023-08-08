PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Solomon Washington had 17 points and nine rebounds, and five other Aggies scored in double digits as the Texas A&M men’s basketball team beat Raw Talent Elite 100-49 to open its three-game exhibition tour Monday at the Atlantis resort.

Eli Lawrence added 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals for A&M, while Andersson Garcia, Hayden Hefner and Tyrece Radford each scored 12 points. Henry Coleman III also had 10 points and five rebounds.

A&M is scheduled to play BC Zalgiris Kaunas at 1 p.m. Wednesday and the Puerto Rico national team at 1 p.m. Thursday to end the tour.

On Tuesday, A&M announced it will play Penn State on Nov. 23 to open the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida. The Aggies also will play games at the tournament on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26 with Florida Atlantic, Butler, Iowa State, Virginia Commonwealth, Boise State and Virginia Tech in the field.