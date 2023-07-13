Leveque played last season at UMass after spending his first three seasons at South Carolina — all four under head coach Frank Martin. The 6-foot-10, 255-pounder has averaged 5.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game over 108 games, including 76 starts combined at both schools. The Brockton, Massachusetts, native led the Minutemen last season with 33 blocks and averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over 28 games (25 starts).