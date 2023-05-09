Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, who starred at Texas A&M, made the NBA's All-Defensive team. Caruso averaged 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.4 deflections per game to make the team for the first time.

The 6-foot-5 Caruso averaged 3.0 steals per 100 possessions to lead the league. His 5.2 deflections per 36 minutes also led the league.

Caruso, in his sixth season, played in a career-high 67 games, averaging 23.5 minutes. Caruso, 29, was one of five NBA players with at least 95 steals and 45 blocks. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He shot 45.5% from the floor, including 36.4 from 3-point range, and 80.8 from the line.

Joining Caruso on the team were Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, and Chicago forward Evan Mobley. Jackson was voted the defensive player of the year over Holiday.