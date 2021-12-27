A quick game addition gave Texas A&M men's basketball a 102-52 win over Dallas Christian

“Thankful that all of this worked out from a logistical standpoint, losing the Tulane game,” head coach Buzz Williams said. “We needed the game rep regardless of the opponent. It’s a small pool, as you are seeing, across the country of teams that can play and then teams that, if they can play, can they play on the date?”

There were three scheduled games involving a Division I program Monday, and 29 on the docket for Tuesday. One of Monday’s games was postponed due to the pandemic, along with 14 postponed or canceled Tuesday.

Williams said they were looking for teams that wouldn’t need to fly for the quick turn around game. This season, Dallas Christian has played 12 “exhibition” matches against non-National Christian College Athletic Association opponents, while holding a 1-2 season record against teams in their league.

Dallas Christian proved early that they were up for the challenge. A 9-1 Crusader run to start the game put the NCCAA program ahead 9-3, thanks to long-range shots by Jordan Harris, Tilyr Hobson and Nick Erves. Erves finished the night with a team-high 13 points, followed by Tyjuan Battles’ 10.