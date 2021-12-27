A quick game addition gave Texas A&M men's basketball a 102-52 win over Dallas Christian

Accepting an invitation to face the Texas A&M men’s basketball program in an impromptu nonconference match was a no-brainer for Dallas Christian College athletic director Gregg Mucerino.
As expected, the Aggies routed the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II program 102-52 in Reed Arena on Monday. The fact of the matter was that the Crusaders were in the building.
“It’s amazing,” Mucerino said at halftime. “Truly. As you can see, they’re playing hard—which is a hallmark of our program—but, I would say for several of them, this is a special, special night, playing an SEC school and getting an opportunity to play in an arena like this. It’s a blessing and I’m glad we were able to work it out.”
The make-up contest was finalized 10 days ago, while the Aggies’ were in Corvallis, Ore. preparing for their first road bout of the season against Oregon State. A&M was left with an available game after its Dec. 14 game with Tulane was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Green Wave program.
The payout to Dallas Christian for the guarantee game was $10,000, according to the Aggie program. While the outcome of Monday’s contest counts toward A&M’s overall record (10-2), it will not effect NCAA metrics, such as NET or strength of schedule.
“Thankful that all of this worked out from a logistical standpoint, losing the Tulane game,” head coach Buzz Williams said. “We needed the game rep regardless of the opponent. It’s a small pool, as you are seeing, across the country of teams that can play and then teams that, if they can play, can they play on the date?”
There were three scheduled games involving a Division I program Monday, and 29 on the docket for Tuesday. One of Monday’s games was postponed due to the pandemic, along with 14 postponed or canceled Tuesday.
Williams said they were looking for teams that wouldn’t need to fly for the quick turn around game. This season, Dallas Christian has played 12 “exhibition” matches against non-National Christian College Athletic Association opponents, while holding a 1-2 season record against teams in their league.
Dallas Christian proved early that they were up for the challenge. A 9-1 Crusader run to start the game put the NCCAA program ahead 9-3, thanks to long-range shots by Jordan Harris, Tilyr Hobson and Nick Erves. Erves finished the night with a team-high 13 points, followed by Tyjuan Battles’ 10.
The Aggies mounted a 47-5 run through the majority of the first half to carry a 54-18 lead into the locker room. In the opening frame, A&M forced 22 turnovers which led to 33 points. In total, Dallas Christian coughed up the ball 33 times, the most by an Aggie opponent since 2005, for 53 points off turnovers.
A&M crossed the 100-point threshold for the first time since 2017, when they beat Savannah State 113-66.
The 100th point found the bottom of the net off an alley-oop pass from Wade Taylor IV and a slam dunk from junior walk-on Aaron Janecek, marking his first career points. The scout team player arrived to the program as the fall semester kicked off and he wasn’t a shoe-in to get a uniform this season.
When the end of the bench forward from Houston slammed home the pass, A&M’s bench and the crowd erupted.
“That was pretty awesome,” Janecek said. “First points scored and it was really cool to look over and see everybody else get excited for you.
Five Aggie players finished with double-digit points, led by guard Hassan Diarra’s 16. Guard Marcus Williams and Aaron Cash posted 11, to go along with Cash’s team-high eight rebounds. Guard Hayden Hefner, who missed six games of the season due to injury, posted 10 points, including a put-back dunk of his own that brought the Aggie bench to its feet. He played a season-high 19 minutes.
A&M faces a quick turnaround before its final nonconference game of the season, a 7 p.m. tip against Central Arkansas Wednesday at Reed Arena, but the somewhat unexpected 40 minutes of game experience was invaluable, no matter the competition, Hefner said.