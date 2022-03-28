A&M's NIT semifinal appearance affords Diarra a homecoming

Texas A&M sophomore guard Hassan Diarra has been a life-long New York Knicks fan.

Growing up in Queens, Diarra is no stranger to the home of his favorite team, Madison Square Garden.

However, an in-person viewing of the domination of the Knicks by Kyrie Irving, when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, sparked a new level of love for the game by Diarra.

“I watched Kyrie Irving just demolish the Knicks,” Diarra said. “He had like 30 and it was just so amazing. I fell in love with the vibe in there. I fell in love with Kyrie and I always loved [former Knick forward Carmelo Anthony], so it was just amazing.”

Tuesday, Diarra returns to Madison Square Garden. This time, he hopes to have his own Irving-type performance as the top-seeded Aggies (26-12) play fourth-seeded Washington State (22-14) in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament at 8:30 p.m.

‘I’m definitely going to be nervous, for sure,” Diarra said. “I already know it. Walking on that court, feeling the lights on me, it’s going to be a different feeling than I’ve ever had before.”

Diarra has made a name for himself in Aggieland for his clutch shooting. His rise and release in the final seconds of overtime in the Southeastern Conference tournament against Florida sparked an Aggie run that nearly put A&M in the NCAA tournament.

Inside the walls of the program’s locker room, Diarra is known as the team's other head coach, with freshman guard Wade Taylor IV as his deputy.

“They have a unique way of understanding what we want to accomplish,” head coach Buzz Williams said. “They’re obviously also participating in that, but their ability to communicate it in a mature and succinct way. … I have never had guys, throughout my career, that this early in their playing career took on that unofficial role.”

Diarra’s first day game on the job was the Aggies’ 76-66 win at Ole Miss. As A&M jumped out to an early lead, the Rebels were forced to take all four first-half timeouts. During one of the early pauses, the always vocal Diarra kicked off the huddle with a few directions of his own. Williams, liking what he heard, offered Diarra his chair and the grease board and watched as the sophomore orchestrated the next spell of play with ease.

The Aggies responded so well, Williams had Diarra continue leading the timeout discussions. Since that game, pictures of the lanky guard, commanding attention with grease board in hand, have been displayed over the A&M social media accounts as the occasional player-led huddle has remained.

“I haven’t run across too many players that is talented and very vocal,” junior guard Tyrece Radford said. “Hass is definitely that. He takes pride in leading the team, in certain situations, other than him hitting clutch shots. That, he’s been doing all year. He actually knows X’s and O’s, too. Buzz saw that in him and put that type of motivation in him.”

The next challenge for Williams, and in turn Diarra and his teammates, is a Washington State team (22-14) that finished first in the Pac-12 Conference in offensive rebounds per game (12.47) and 3-point field goals per game (9), as well as second in scoring defense (64.7) and turnovers forced (14). Senior guard Michael Flowers finished sixth in the conference in points per game with a 14.4 average, and first in 3-point field-goal percentage at 37.6%.

“Distinct offense [and] incredibly effective defense," Williams said. "They won eight of their last 10 Incredibly impressed with the job that [head coach] Kyle [Smith is] doing.”

As well as Diarra understands the intricacies of Williams' system, he knows, at times, a different voice emphasizing the program’s key points can be very well received. Taylor said Diarra's coaching abilities, even at this young age, are off the charts.

“On a scale of one to 10?” Taylor said. “I would probably say he breaks my scale. No number can accommodate what Hass brings to our team.”

Once the Aggies didn't make the NCAA tournament, Diarra’s teammates wanted to bring their player-coach home.

"It was definitely a motivation for me," Diarra said. "I want to play in Madison Square Garden for the first time and play in front of my family and play in New York, where I’m from, because it is so far from Texas. I’m excited about it.”

Diarra’s teammates have pooled tickets for the horde of support the New York native will have for the game. Diarra is hopeful the team will band together to help bring a championship ring back to his new home and show the NCAA selection committee maybe it should have included the Aggies.

“We didn’t make the tournament and I think we just used that as motivation to keep going and win the whole thing and to show them that, ‘You guys made a mistake,’ which is OK,” Diarra said. “It’s not bad, but we feel like we should have been in it.”

