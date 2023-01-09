A&M's Marble earns SEC honors

Texas A&M junior forward Julius Marble was named the Southeastern Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week Monday after scoring 34 points with 15 rebounds in leading the Aggies to victories over Florida and LSU.

•UH grabs top spot. Houston is back at No. 1 in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second time this season. The Cougars claimed 34 of 60 first-place votes to return to the top after a two-week stay there earlier this season. They led No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Purdue. Kansas State also continued its strong start by leaping from unranked to No. 11 under first-year coach Jerome Tang. No. 19 Providence, No. 23 San Diego State and No. 25 Marquette joined Kansas State as new additions. Indiana, Baylor, New Mexico and Ohio State fell out.